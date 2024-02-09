Home / India News / Land-for-job case: Delhi court grants bail to Rabri Devi, 2 daughters

Land-for-job case: Delhi court grants bail to Rabri Devi, 2 daughters

A Delhi court on Friday granted interim bail to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav till February 28 in the Railways land-for-job case

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 11:22 AM IST
Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted relief to the three after the ED claimed that it needed time to file arguments on their regular bail application.

The accused appeared before the court in pursuance to the summons issued by the court in the case after taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the ED.

During the proceedings, the court asked the ED why it needed the accused's custody when it had not arrested them during its investigation.

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

