Land for Job case: Delhi HC refuses to cancel interim bail of Amit Katyal

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to set aside and cancel the interim bail granted to businessman Amit Katyal on medical grounds. He is an accused in a land-for-job money laundering case and was granted interim bail on medical grounds on February 5.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had challenged the order of the trial court.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, while disposing of the plea of ED, said, "In these peculiar facts and circumstances, this Court does not find it fit to cancel the interim bail of four weeks granted to the respondent on 05.02.2024."

The High Court also took note of the fact that an application seeking an extension of interim bail of the respondent, is pending before the learned trial court. The High Court granted liberty to ED to raise the subsequent medical opinion obtained by the agency.

"If such be the case, the Directorate of Enforcement shall be at liberty to raise before the learned Trial Court, the issue regarding subsequent medical opinion obtained from RML Hospital qua the medical condition of the applicant, in case any application for extension of interim bail or grant of interim bail on same grounds is pending or is filed by the respondent, and the same shall be considered and decided by the learned Trial Court in accordance with law," Justice Sharma said in the judgement.

The bench observed that the accused was primarily granted interim bail for a period of four weeks as he was a follow-up case of coronary artery disease, morbid obesity and had been advised coronary angiography, bariatric surgery as well as some other medical procedures.

Justice Sharma also that Amit Katyal was released from judicial custody on February 6 and his interim bail was to expire on March 4 and the present petition had been filed only on February 27 when the interim bail of the respondent was about to come to an end.

An application seeking an extension of Interim bail is pending before the trial court and is listed for March 22. His interim has been extended till the next date.

Amit Katyal is an accused in a money laundering case in which former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her two daughters are also accused.