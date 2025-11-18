Land swap with Nepal consulate clears hurdle for Kolkata Metro Purple Line

A major hurdle in the construction of the Kolkata Metro's Purple Line (Joka-Park Street) was resolved after the project's implementing agency, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), and the Consulate General of Nepal signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to exchange land parcels.

Under the agreement, 409.53 sq. metres of land owned by the Consulate General of Nepal will be exchanged with 526.34 sq. metres of adjoining Metro Railway land, facilitating the construction of a ramp between Mominpur and Kidderpore for the proposed Mominpur-Esplanade underground section.

This 409.53 sq. metres of land is urgently required for construction of a ramp between Mominpur and Kidderpore, officials said.