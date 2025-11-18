Home / India News / Land swap with Nepal consulate clears hurdle for Kolkata Metro Purple Line

Land swap with Nepal consulate clears hurdle for Kolkata Metro Purple Line

Under the agreement, 409.53 sq. metres of land owned by the Consulate General of Nepal will be exchanged with 526.34 sq. metres of adjoining Metro Railway land

kolkata metro
Several meetings took place from 2022 to 2025 between the Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, India's Ministry of External Affairs, Metro Railway, and RVNL in Kathmandu
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:06 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A major hurdle in the construction of the Kolkata Metro's Purple Line (Joka-Park Street) was resolved after the project's implementing agency, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), and the Consulate General of Nepal signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to exchange land parcels.

Under the agreement, 409.53 sq. metres of land owned by the Consulate General of Nepal will be exchanged with 526.34 sq. metres of adjoining Metro Railway land, facilitating the construction of a ramp between Mominpur and Kidderpore for the proposed Mominpur-Esplanade underground section.

This 409.53 sq. metres of land is urgently required for construction of a ramp between Mominpur and Kidderpore, officials said.

He recalled that several meetings took place from 2022 to 2025 between the Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, India's Ministry of External Affairs, Metro Railway, and RVNL in Kathmandu, New Delhi, and Kolkata to ensure smooth land exchange.

"After multiple rounds of discussions, the Nepal government concurred to exchange this parcel of land," he said.

The signing of the MoU took place at RVNL Model Room at the site of Victoria station in the presence of Consul General of Nepal, Kolkata, Jhakka Prasad Acharya, and senior officials of Kolkata Metro, RVNL and MEA on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Land swap with Nepal consulate clears hurdle for Kolkata Metro's Purple Line work

Protecting big cats ensures human future, says Bhupender Yadav at COP30

Assam to undergo special electoral roll revision as ECI sets 2026 deadline

ED raids Al Falah University, linked persons in Delhi Red Fort blast case

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; winter smog sets in, mercury sinks

Topics :Kolkata MetroKolkataRail Vikas NigamNepal

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story