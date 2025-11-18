Home / India News / Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; winter smog sets in, mercury sinks

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; winter smog sets in, mercury sinks

Delhi-NCR records slight improvement in AQI but it may worsen as mercury dips under 10 degrees Celsius; Supreme Court urges long-term pollution plan

According to CPCB standards, an AQI between 401 and 500 falls in the ‘severe’ category, posing significant health risks (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading 341 at the Anand Vihar monitoring station, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The reading showed a marginal improvement from Monday’s AQI, but pollution levels continued to remain a major concern across the region.
 
The National Capital Region (NCR) reported alarming spikes, with Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara topping the charts at an AQI of 421. Greater Noida registered 402 at 8 am. 
 
According to CPCB standards, an AQI between 401 and 500 falls in the ‘severe’ category, posing significant health risks.
 
Temperatures fall sharply
 
Alongside deteriorating air quality, there was also a steady dip in temperature. The minimum temperature on Monday dropped to 8.7 degrees Celsius, which is 3.6 degrees below normal and the lowest November temperature recorded in the last three years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The last time the city experienced a lower minimum for the month was on November 29, 2022, when temperatures fell to 7.3 degrees Celsius.
 
The IMD has forecast further decline in temperatures in the coming days due to the possibility of light rain over the national capital.
 
Supreme Court calls for long-term policy
 
Amid the rising pollution levels, the Supreme Court on Monday told the Centre that a “perennial GRAP” approach cannot resolve Delhi’s long-standing air quality crisis. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai noted that the capital’s pollution “choke-hold” must be addressed through sustained and inclusive policymaking rather than seasonal or short-term measures.
 
The court observed that implementing harsh restrictions year-round could severely impact livelihoods, particularly those of migrant labourers and daily wage workers. It emphasised the need to involve all stakeholders to develop a long-term plan aimed at reducing pollution levels gradually.
 
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati also cautioned against “knee-jerk” responses to pollution driven by factors such as stubble burning in neighbouring States, vehicular emissions, and construction dust.
 

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

