Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; winter smog sets in, mercury sinks

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading 341 at the Anand Vihar monitoring station, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The reading showed a marginal improvement from Monday’s AQI, but pollution levels continued to remain a major concern across the region. The National Capital Region (NCR) reported alarming spikes, with Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara topping the charts at an AQI of 421. Greater Noida registered 402 at 8 am. According to CPCB standards, an AQI between 401 and 500 falls in the ‘severe’ category, posing significant health risks.

Temperatures fall sharply Alongside deteriorating air quality, there was also a steady dip in temperature. The minimum temperature on Monday dropped to 8.7 degrees Celsius, which is 3.6 degrees below normal and the lowest November temperature recorded in the last three years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The last time the city experienced a lower minimum for the month was on November 29, 2022, when temperatures fell to 7.3 degrees Celsius. The IMD has forecast further decline in temperatures in the coming days due to the possibility of light rain over the national capital. Supreme Court calls for long-term policy