Landslide in Kinnaur damages apple plants; no casualties reported

A landslide occurred near Himachal Pradesh's Tangling Tehsil Kalpa, Kinnaur district on Thursday night leading to damage to the apple plants of the gardeners

Landslide in Kinnaur damages apple plants; no casualties reported

Apr 28 2023 | 9:25 AM IST
A landslide occurred near Himachal Pradesh's Tangling Tehsil Kalpa, Kinnaur district on Thursday night leading to damage to the apple plants of the gardeners.

"An incident of Landslide occurred at Tangling Tehsil Kalpa District Kinnaur. In this incident, there has been a huge loss to the apple plants of the gardeners, due to the darkness of the night; it is not known how much damage has been done," District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC), Kinnaur said in a statement on Friday.

According to the officials, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported in the incident so far.

"A police team and Local Pradhan on the sport no human loss and other loss reported," DEOC said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on April 3, a landslide occurred near Himachal Pradesh's Solan late on Sunday evening, leading to the damage of a petrol pump, said DEOC, Solan.

According to the DEOC, there has been no loss of life reported in the incident.

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

