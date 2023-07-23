Home / India News / Landslide in Maharashtra: Rescue operation resumes on 4th day, 81 untraced

Landslide in Maharashtra: Rescue operation resumes on 4th day, 81 untraced

According to an NDRF official, no body was recovered so far after the search and rescue operation resumed in the morning

Press Trust of India Mumbai
The death toll in the landslide mounted to 27 on Saturday while 81 persons are yet to be traced, officials earlier said | Photo: ANI twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 9:25 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies resumed the search and rescue operation for the fourth day on Sunday at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra's Raigad district where a massive landslide led to the death of at least 27 people, officials said.

According to an NDRF official, no body was recovered so far after the search and rescue operation resumed in the morning.

The death toll in the landslide mounted to 27 on Saturday while 81 persons are yet to be traced, officials earlier said.

The landslide at the tribal village, situated on a hill slope under Khalapur tehsil that is located around 80 km from Mumbai, occurred on Wednesday night.

At least 17 of 48 houses in the village were fully or partially buried under the landslide debris, officials said.

The search and rescue operation was called off on Saturday night due to bad light and inclement weather and resumed on Sunday morning.

The rescue operation is being carried out manually as earth movers and excavators could not be easily moved to the village in the absence of a pucca road.

Of the 27 bodies recovered so far, 12 are women, 10 men and four children, while one person is unidentified, officials said.

Nine members of a family had perished in the disaster, they said.

On Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met residents of Irshalwadi.

He said people living in landslide-prone areas in Maharashtra should be moved to safer locations.

Not just Irsahlwadi. All such localities should be rehabilitated in nearby villages or areas, he said.

The former chief minister said he had planned a scheme to rehabilitate villages residing in landslide-prone areas to safer places.

Also Read

Search, rescue op resumes on 2nd day at landslide site in Maharashtra

Maharashtra landslide toll rises to 22, NDRF resumes search operation

39 years of Operation Bluestar: What happened in Punjab and the aftermath

As Yamuna overflows, NDRF carries out rescue operation in Pragati Maidan

Massive rocks crush three cars on Nagaland highway during landslide

Yamuna's water level flows slightly above danger mark at 205.81 m in Delhi

Persistent heavy rains cause severe damage in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

IMD issues orange alert for 8 districts of Himachal Pradesh today

As Hindon River swells up in Uttar Pradesh, water enters nearby houses

Assam, Meghalaya meet discussed 3 areas of differences amid border issue

Topics :MaharashtralandslideNDRF

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story