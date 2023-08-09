Home / India News / Landslide in Ramban blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway, Amarnath Yatra halted

Landslide in Ramban blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway, Amarnath Yatra halted

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1 will culminate on August 31, 2023

ANI
Jammu and Kashmir traffic police said that Jammu-Srinagar NHW is blocked due landslide at T2 Marog Ramban

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 8:52 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnath from Jammu to Srinagar was suspended on Wednesday due to a landslide on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Yatra will also be suspended from Pantha Chowk yatra base camp to Jammu and it will be resumed after road national highway clear for traffic movement.

Jammu and Kashmir traffic police said that Jammu-Srinagar NHW is blocked due landslide at T2 Marog Ramban.

"Jammu-Srinagar NHW is blocked due landslide at T2 Marog Ramban. People are advised not to travel on NH-44 without confirmation from TCUs (Traffic Control Unit)," J-K traffice police said.

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1 will culminate on August 31, 2023.

Earlier, the Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Zone and the Divisional Commissioner Jammu on Friday took stock of the security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations and Budda Amarnath Yatra, which will begin on August 17.

"The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Haseeb Mughal convened a security review meeting with the Police and Civil administration and took stock of the security scenario in wake of forthcoming Independence Day Celebration and Budda Amarnath Yatra which commences from 17th August 2023," said a statement of the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The ADGP Jammu and the Divisional Commissioner were briefed about the security and other related issues by SSP Poonch Vinay Kumar and DC Poonch Yaseen Mohd Choudhary.

Later, the ADGP Jammu and Divisional Commissioner convened a meeting with the civil society members of Poonch.

Prominent lawyers and elected representatives participated in the meeting. All the speakers apprised the officers of all the cooperation for the smooth Independence Day celebrations and peaceful conduct of the yatra.

Also Read

Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, traffic halted at Hingni

Amarnath yatra resumes from J-K's Panjtarni, Sheshnag camps after 3 days

Amarnath Yatra halted for second consecutive day due to bad weather

LG Sinha visits Baltal base camp, reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration begins today; Check complete details

No confidence motion LIVE: This govt is heartless, Oppn in Lok Sabha

Russia shot down two combat drones headed for capital: Moscow mayor

Tripura CM claims Rohingyas using state as corridor for passage elsewhere

76th I-Day to be celebrated by saluting soil and worshipping heroes: UP CM

Fabricated attempts to malign image of Assam Rifles: Army's Spear Corps

Topics :National Highways Authority of IndiaJammu and Kashmir governmentJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Next Story