Large cache of arms, ammunition seized in Manipur's Kangpokpi

A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from Manipur's Kangpokpi district, police said on Thursday.

In an operation conducted in the forest between Maohing and Changoubung village on Wednesday, an American M16 rifle along with its magazine having 10 rounds, a .303 rifle, two Colt Machine Guns or CMGs, three pistols, a .22 rifle, six bolt action rifles, two short-barreled rifles, three improvised projectile launchers, two hand grenades, and four radio sets were among the items recovered.

In another operation in the vicinity of Kotzim village, security forces recovered a carbine, a single-barrel rifle, three improvised mortars, two hand grenades, and three pull-mechanism rifles, police said.