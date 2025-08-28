Home / India News / Ramdev calls for boycott of American products over 50% US tariffs on India

Ramdev calls for boycott of American products over 50% US tariffs on India

"Indian citizens should strongly oppose the 50 per cent tariffs that America has imposed on India as political bullying, hooliganism and dictatorship, said Ramdev

baba Ramdev, Ramdev
Yoga guru Ramdev has urged Indian citizens to boycott American companies and brands. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 10:24 AM IST
Yoga guru Ramdev has urged Indian citizens to boycott American companies and brands as a reaction to the US imposing 50 per cent tariffs on Indian imports. He termed the US's action "political bullying, hooliganism, and dictatorship".

"Indian citizens should strongly oppose the 50 per cent tariffs that America has imposed on India as political bullying, hooliganism and dictatorship. American companies and brands should be completely boycotted," Ramdev told ANI.

"Not a single Indian should be seen at the counters of Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Subway, KFC, or McDonald's. There should be such a massive boycott... If this happens, chaos will ensue in America. Inflation will increase in America to the point where Trump himself may have to retract these tariffs... Trump has committed a blunder by turning against India," he added.

The US first imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India in early August. President Donald Trump then announced an additional 25 per cent on India effective August 27, for the country's continued purchases of Russian oil.

Meanwhile, the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats have criticised President Trump for imposing tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil, while sparing China and other countries buying larger quantities.

In a post, the Committee alleged that Trump's decision to focus solely on India with tariffs is "hurting Americans & sabotaging the US-India relationship in the process." The committee questioned the administration's intent, remarking, "It's almost like it's not about Ukraine at all."

Quoting a media report, they stated, "It would be one thing if the Trump administration had opted to follow through on the threat of secondary sanctions for any country that purchases Russian oil. But the decision to focus solely on India has resulted in perhaps the most confusing policy outcome of all: China, the largest importer of Russian energy, is still purchasing oil at discount prices and has so far been spared similar punishment."

The post was shared on X on Wednesday, coinciding with the day the 50 per cent tariffs on imports from India to the United States came into effect.

This follows the draft notice published by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that stated that the order would come into effect from August 27.

According to the notice, the additional duties are being imposed to give effect to the President's Executive Order 14329 of August 6, 2025, titled "Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trump tariffs

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

