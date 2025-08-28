India may ease Chinese FDI rules as relations with Beijing improve

India signals policy shift on Chinese FDI
NITI Aayog backs rollback of restrictions
- Last month, NITI Aayog recommended removing prior approval for FDI up to 24 per cent from Chinese entities.
- It argued that the current system, which requires security clearance from both the home and foreign ministries, is delaying several large deals.
- The think-tank called for streamlined procedures, especially where risks are low, to avoid holding back strategic economic opportunities.
Modi–Xi diplomacy and improving ties
- India and China have resumed high-level engagements, including ministerial visits and talks on tourism, trade and border issues.
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India recently, agreeing to facilitate rare earth and fertiliser supplies.
- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to Beijing this month—his first visit in six years—meeting President Xi Jinping.
- PM Modi is expected to attend the SCO Summit in China from August 31–September 1, where he will meet Xi on the sidelines.
Backdrop: US tariffs, strategic recalibration
What is Press Note 3?
Govt signals evolving approach
