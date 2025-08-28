India may ease Chinese FDI rules as relations with Beijing improve

India is open to easing restrictions on foreign direct investment (FDI) from China, a senior government official has indicated, amid signs of improving diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Beijing.

This has triggered speculation that India may seek to recalibrate trade ties to balance its strategic risks.

What is Press Note 3?

Introduced in April 2020 after border tensions, Press Note 3 requires prior government approval for FDI from neighbouring countries.

The rule was intended to prevent “opportunistic takeovers” during the pandemic, particularly by Chinese firms.

Govt signals evolving approach

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has previously defended the rule but hinted at flexibility. “The decision reflected the strategic context at that time,” he said. “But as times change, so must our decisions.”