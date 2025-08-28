Home / India News / India may ease Chinese FDI rules as relations with Beijing improve

India may ease Chinese FDI rules as relations with Beijing improve

Press Note 3 could be reviewed as NITI Aayog backs ending mandatory prior approval for investments from China

India’s review of its FDI policy on China comes just as US President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods (File image)
Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 10:22 AM IST
India signals policy shift on Chinese FDI

 
India is open to easing restrictions on foreign direct investment (FDI) from China, a senior government official has indicated, amid signs of improving diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Beijing.
 
The official said that Press Note 3, which currently mandates prior approval for investments from countries sharing land borders with India, could be reconsidered if needed. “All options are open,” the source was quoted as saying by The Economic Times.

NITI Aayog backs rollback of restrictions

  • Last month, NITI Aayog recommended removing prior approval for FDI up to 24 per cent from Chinese entities.
 
  • It argued that the current system, which requires security clearance from both the home and foreign ministries, is delaying several large deals.
 
  • The think-tank called for streamlined procedures, especially where risks are low, to avoid holding back strategic economic opportunities.

Modi–Xi diplomacy and improving ties

  • India and China have resumed high-level engagements, including ministerial visits and talks on tourism, trade and border issues.
   
  • External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to Beijing this month—his first visit in six years—meeting President Xi Jinping.
 

Backdrop: US tariffs, strategic recalibration

 
India’s review of its FDI policy on China comes just as US President Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, while leaving China largely untouched.
 
This has triggered speculation that India may seek to recalibrate trade ties to balance its strategic risks.

What is Press Note 3?

Introduced in April 2020 after border tensions, Press Note 3 requires prior government approval for FDI from neighbouring countries.
 
The rule was intended to prevent “opportunistic takeovers” during the pandemic, particularly by Chinese firms.

Govt signals evolving approach

 
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has previously defended the rule but hinted at flexibility. “The decision reflected the strategic context at that time,” he said. “But as times change, so must our decisions.”
 

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

