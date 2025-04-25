Home / India News / Working on to ensure 'not even a drop' of water goes to Pak: C R Paatil

The decision was made following a militant attack on tourists in the Himalayan territory of Kashmir that killed 26 people, causing India to suspend a key river water sharing treaty with Pakistan

CR Paatil, Jal Shakti Minister
CR Paatil, Jal Shakti Minister | Credit: X/@CRPaatil
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 7:51 PM IST
India is working on measures to ensure "not even a drop" of water goes to Pakistan, India's Water Resources Minister C.R. Paatil said on Friday. 
  "We will ensure that not a single drop of the Indus river's water reaches Pakistan," he said in a post on X.
 
Topics :Jal Shakti MinistryJal shaktiPahalgam attackIndus Waters Treaty

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

