Working on to ensure 'not even a drop' of water goes to Pak: C R Paatil

India is working on measures to ensure "not even a drop" of water goes to Pakistan, India's Water Resources Minister C.R. Paatil said on Friday.

The decision was made following a militant attack on tourists in the Himalayan territory of Kashmir that killed 26 people, causing India to suspend a key river water sharing treaty with Pakistan.

"We will ensure that not a single drop of the Indus river's water reaches Pakistan," he said in a post on X.