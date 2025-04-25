Rajasthan govt charts strategy to develop adventure tourism segment

Rajasthan, famed for its majestic forts, opulent palaces, rich heritage, and vibrant art, has now set its sights on developing adventure tourism in the state, according to a tourism department official.

The official said that the plan, which is part of the state’s tourism policy, is to provide a framework to entrepreneurs to set up adventure tourism projects in the state.

“The tourism department will work closely with the Rajasthan state forest development corporation, local bodies, and the irrigation department for the development of adventure tourism activities,” the official added.

The Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation will be the implementing agency for adventure tourism-related activities.

“The department will also seek the help of the general administration department to develop activities like hot air balloon safari and skydiving,” the official said. “The state department will also try to get the Desert National Park (situated in the border towns of Jaisalmer and Barmer) inscribed as a Unesco World Heritage Site.” The official further said that existing desert tourism activities like desert camps, safaris and activities such as paramotoring, all-terrain vehicle, quad biking, and skydiving shall also be introduced. The tourism official pointed out that at present, only Jaisalmer is a primarily desert tourism destination, and there are plans to promote new desert locations with dunes around Pushkar, Phalodi, Sambhar, Nagaur, Churu, and Bikaner. Dunes in western Rajasthan will also be marketed and promoted for national and international film shootings, the official said.