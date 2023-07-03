LIVE: Drone spotted over PM Modi's residence, investigation underway

Live updates



External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar says, "If you see the recent US visit of PM Modi, you saw that there were many prime ministers have visited the US but this visit of PM Modi was different. It was because PM Modi has a different image. He is a senior, experienced and credible leader. When PM Modi tries something or takes a position, its effect is seen in global politics. In the last 9 years, we have seen big changes in the world initiated by India"

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will visit Karad town in Maharashtra's Satara district and address a public meeting.The NCP said that the party supremo will visit the Preeti-Sangam memorial of his political mentor and the first chief minister of Maharashtra Yashwantrao Chavan at 10 am today. The party in a tweet had appealed to Sharad Pawar's supporters to arrive at the memorial. Read More