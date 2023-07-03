LIVE: Drone spotted over PM Modi's residence, investigation underway

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar says, "If you see the recent US visit of PM Modi, you saw that there were many prime ministers have visited the US but this visit of PM Modi was different. It was because PM Modi has a different image. He is a senior, experienced and credible leader. When PM Modi tries something or takes a position, its effect is seen in global politics. In the last 9 years, we have seen big changes in the world initiated by India"
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will visit Karad town in Maharashtra's Satara district and address a public meeting.The NCP said that the party supremo will visit the Preeti-Sangam memorial of his political mentor and the first chief minister of Maharashtra Yashwantrao Chavan at 10 am today. The party in a tweet had appealed to Sharad Pawar's supporters to arrive at the memorial.
We have seen big changes in world initiated by India in 9 yrs: Jaishankar
10:32 AM Jul 23
First attack corrupt, then embrace them: Kapil Sibal's dig at BJP
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a swipe at the BJP on Monday over NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight others inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, saying "first attack the corrupt and then embrace" them. Ajit Pawar pulled off a stunning revolt in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday, triggering a vertical split, and joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra to become the deputy chief minister.
10:28 AM Jul 23
NCP Chief Pawar to address public meeting in Maharashtra's Karad today
10:04 AM Jul 23
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070
Gold prices remain unchanged in Monday's early trade, with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 59,070, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices were also unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 71,900
9:13 AM Jul 23
Drone spotted over PM Modi's residence, investigation underway: Report
Information about flying a drone in the no-flying zone above the Prime Minister's residence was received. SPG contacted the police at 5:30 am. Investigation is underway, reports ANI citing Delhi Police
9:00 AM Jul 23
Manipur insurgent groups lift blockade to ensure supply of commodities
Manipur insurgent groups United People's Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO), who are currently under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the centre, said on Sunday that they have decided to lift the blockade at Kangui (Kangpokpi) on NH2 with immediate effect to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in the violence-hit state.
UPF spokesperson Aaron Kipgen and KNO spokesperson Seilen Haokip said, "Notwithstanding the anger and anguish of the Kuki Zo people, keeping in view Amit Shah, Union Home Minister's deep concern to restore peace and harmony in the State and alleviate the plight of people in general, the United People's Front and Kuki National Organisation have decided to lift the blockade at Kangui (Kangpokpi) on NH2 with immediate effect to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in the State.
8:54 AM Jul 23
NCP files disqualification petition against 9 MLAs including Ajit Pawar
After NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other party leaders joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra on Sunday in a surprise and dramatic political move, the party filed a disqualification petition with the assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar against its nine leaders.
"We have filed a disqualification petition with the speaker of the assembly, and we will send hard copies as soon as possible. This disqualification petition was filed against nine leaders," said NCP leader Jayant Patil.