BS Web Team New Delhi
election, voting

Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 9:13 AM IST
The BJP government in Goa has declared May 10 as a paid holiday, which will also cover private establishments and industrial workers, in view of voting for the Assembly polls scheduled in neighbouring Karnataka. However, the Pramod Sawant government's decision has not gone down well with Opposition parties and industry bodies. But, a senior official from Goa Chief Minister's Office said it is a practice to give a holiday when there are elections in neighbouring states. 

The Allahabad High Court has directed the state's Director General of Police (DGP) to tighten security arrangements in jail and while gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari is produced in court. The court also stated that the media should be banned from interviewing the undertrial prisoner.

Under the initiative of the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), KSO, Churachandpur District Administration and 9 sector Assam Rifles evacuated 518 stranded people including medical students and shifted them to Imphal on Monday. As violence gripped several parts of Manipur, security advisor to the Manipur government Kuldeep Singh said on Sunday that tension continued to prevail in some areas of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Moreh.

Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Amit Shah Karnataka polls Goa BJP Congress AAP Politics Himanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: May 09 2023 | 9:13 AM IST

