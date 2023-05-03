LIVE: Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next World Bank president

Top Section
3:32 PM May 23
2:18 PM May 23
The arrest of a man at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday evening is not being treated as terror-related, the Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday.
UK Security Minister Tom Tugendhat, meanwhile, stressed that he is very proud of the police response to the incident, which came just days before King Charles and Queen Camilla will be departing the palace gates for their grand Coronation ceremony, procession towards Westminster Abbey.
Buckingham Palace said that neither the King nor the Queen were at the palace at the time of the incident.
1:52 PM May 23
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has rejected the request of the Arunachal Pradesh government to conduct exams for Group A and B posts in the northeastern state, an official said on Wednesday.
The state government had requested the UPSC to conduct the exams as per the recruitment-related policy of the state for the vacant Group A and B posts, till the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is reconstituted and made functional.
Replying to the state government's plea, the UPSC in a recent letter to the state chief secretary recently said that according to rules, it is not permissible when a duly constituted public service commission is functioning in the state.
1:47 PM May 23
Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
The encounter took place near Pichnad Machil area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir, a police official said.
1:23 PM May 23
Doctors across government hospitals in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday started an indefinite strike over a host of demands, including facilities for their colleagues posted in rural areas and putting an end to alleged bureaucratic interference.
The agitation is being organised by different medical associations under the umbrella body of Madhya Pradesh Shaskiya Swashasi Chikitsak Mahasangh after failed talks with the government. Nearly 13,000 doctors are participating in the protest, claimed the Mahasangh. In February too, the doctors had gone on a similar protest.
The protest is likely to affect outpatient services and other essential hospital work.
1:13 PM May 23
A museum paying tribute to Kushok Bakula Rinpoche, hailed as the 'architect of modern Ladakh', is being set up at the Spituk monastery here, officials said on Wednesday.
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Brigadier B D Mishra (retd.) Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the museum, which will highlight the 19th Arhat Bakula Rinpoche's contribution to the region's development.
"The setting up of the Spituk monastery museum is a major step in preserving and showcasing Ladakh's rich heritage. It will be a tribute to the 19th Arhat Bakula," Mishra said.
12:35 PM May 23
The action came during a surprise inspection across all police station areas of the twin-cities in the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate on Tuesday evening, they said.
12:22 PM May 23
The first of the two-phase urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh will take place on Thursday, a major poll battle in the politically crucial state ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and opposition Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took trips to different places on the last day of the campaign on Tuesday to engage with voters and attacked each other with their typical jibes.
According to the State Election Commission, voters in 37 districts will vote in the first phase of the polls on Thursday to elect 7,593 representatives, including 10 mayors and 820 corporators. Polling for the second-phase polling will take place on May 11
11:35 AM May 23
11:25 AM May 23
10:42 AM May 23
10:23 AM May 23
Authorities in the US and Europe arrested nearly 300 people, confiscated over USD 53 million, and seized a dark web marketplace as part of an international crackdown on drug trafficking that officials say was the largest operation of its kind.
The operation targeting the "Monopoly Market" is the latest major takedown of sales platforms for drugs and other illicit goods on the so-called dark web, a part of the internet hosted within an encrypted network and accessible only through specialised anonymity-providing tools.
Most of the arrests were made in the US, which is in the grips of an overdose crisis. Synthetic opioids, mostly fentanyl, kill more Americans every year than died in the Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan wars combined.
10:22 AM May 23
10:12 AM May 23
Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandran Pillai has moved a bail petition in Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the alleged Excise Policy Scam.
Special Judge MK Nagpal has sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the bail plea and listed the matter for May 10.
Recently, the ED has filed a supplementary complaint in the alleged liquor scam case, against businessmen Amandeep Dhall and Arun Ramachandran Pillai.
10:11 AM May 23
The North Goa district administration has imposed CrPC section 144 around the Manohar International Airport and nearby villages to prevent unlawful assembly for two months in view of a call for blocking its road given by people who have lost their land for the airport project.
District Collector Mamu Hage in the order issued on Tuesday said it has been brought to the notice by police that those who have lost their land for the airport in Pernem taluka, and people from Mopa, Warkhand, Nagzar and Chandel have been protesting under the banner of 'Together for Pednekars'.
10:09 AM May 23
The Maharashtra Congress has demanded that a special session of the state legislature be convened to discuss issues including the death of more than a dozen people due to sunstroke last month and protests against a proposed oil refinery project at Barsu in Ratnagiri district.
A Congress delegation made the demand to Governor Ramesh Bais during a meeting with him at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.
Notably, 14 people died due to sunstroke after attending the 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award event in Kharghar area of Navi Mumbai on April 16.
9:56 AM May 23
9:45 AM May 23
In the first 8 months of implementation of old excise policy in Delhi since September 2022, more than 1.68 lakh litres of illicit Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and over 3,800 litres of foreign liquor was seized by the Excise department of Delhi government.
In the same period, 57,333 litres of country liquor was also seized by the enforcement teams of the Excise department, said a senior officer of the department.
Total 282 excise cases were registered and 280 people were arrested in various offences. More than 100 vehicles, mostly used in inter-state smuggling, were also impounded, he said.
9:44 AM May 23
9:43 AM May 23
First Published: May 03 2023 | 9:25 AM IST