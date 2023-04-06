LIVE: Maha reports 803 new Covid cases, 3 deaths reported in last 24 hours

Catch all live updates from across the globe here
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hits out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, says "if any crony capitalism is happening, it is happening in Congress-led governments, and Rahul Gandhi will not speak a word about it..."
Supreme Court says it will hear the case relating to Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque on April 14 and allows the Muslim side to file an application before it regarding their request to allow the practice of ablution inside the mosque premises.
Delhi High Court dismisses bail plea of Delhi's former cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case. The court also dismisses the bail pleas of co-accused Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain in the case.,
First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 8:03 AM IST