LIVE: Maha reports 803 new Covid cases, 3 deaths reported in last 24 hours

Catch all live updates from across the globe here

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
Maharashtra reports 803 new Covid-19 cases and three death reported in the last 24 hours.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hits out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, says "if any crony capitalism is happening, it is happening in Congress-led governments, and Rahul Gandhi will not speak a word about it..."

Supreme Court says it will hear the case relating to Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque on April 14 and allows the Muslim side to file an application before it regarding their request to allow the practice of ablution inside the mosque premises.
10:08 PM Apr 23

Delhi reports 606 new Covid cases, 340 recoveries,1 death (primary cause of death is not Covid) in last 24 hrs

10:07 PM Apr 23

South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin to visit India tomorrow

10:02 PM Apr 23

PM Modi took a decision to open the space sector for private participation: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

3:00 PM Apr 23

If any crony capitalism is happening, it is happening in Congress-led govts: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

10:08 PM Apr 23

10:07 PM Apr 23

10:02 PM Apr 23

Today because of this within 3 yrs, the number of startups has reached 150 in ISRO...Today Cabinet has approved Indian Space Policy 2023 which in brief would offer clarity to the role of each of these other components which have been set up to enhance the role of the space dept, to give a boost to the ISRO missions.
 

3:00 PM Apr 23

2:45 PM Apr 23

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to interact with health ministers of all states on Covid19 situation tomorrow

2:22 PM Apr 23

North India major groundwater depletion hotspot with 95% of country's loss: IIT-GN study

North India accounts for 95 per cent of the country's groundwater depletion, according to a study which found that rainfall increase in the future will be insufficient to fully recover the already depleted resources, the PTI reported.

2:18 PM Apr 23

Fire breaks out in slum area of Patna's Shastri Nagar in Bihar

2:07 PM Apr 23

Supreme Court says it will hear Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque case on April 14

1:46 PM Apr 23

Delhi HC issues notice to CBI on Manish Sisodia's bail plea in excise case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a bail plea moved by Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia challenging a trial court order denying bail to him in CBI case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi Government, the ANI reported. 

1:39 PM Apr 23

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing to talk on businesses, the climate and biodiversity, and food security.
 

12:34 PM Apr 23

Congress neither believes in Constitution, nor respects law: Rijiju

12:30 PM Apr 23

Opposition MPs take out ‘Tiranga March’ from Parliament to Vijay Chowk

11:32 AM Apr 23

Home Minister Amit Shah unveils 54 feet tall statue of Lord Hanuman

11:18 AM Apr 23

Delhi High Court dismisses bail plea of Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

11:11 AM Apr 23

Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die on the last day of Budget session

9:14 AM Apr 23

Canada: Hindu temple vandalised with hate-motivated graffiti

Hindu temple vandalised with "hate-motivated graffiti" in Windsor, two suspects wanted, say local police. Police officers discovered anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti sprayed in black on an exterior wall of the temple building: Windsor Police

8:56 AM Apr 23

Gyanvapi: ASI slammed for not filling report on carbon dating of Shivling

The Allahabad High Court (HC) has slammed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Director General (DG), V. Vidyavathi for her failure to file a reply, giving an opinion as to whether a safe evaluation of the age of the Shivling-like structure, purportedly found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi in May last year, can be done or not.
 

8:55 AM Apr 23

Rupee to cling to 82 against US Dollar ahead of RBI rate decision

The Indian rupee is likely to open little-changed against the U.S. dollar on Thursday amid losses in Asian peers and as traders await the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision.
 
Non-deliverable forwards indicated the rupee will open at around Wednesday's level of 82 to the dollar or a tad higher. The local currency managed to climb past the psychological 82 level on Wednesday, reaching an over-three-week high of 81.90.

8:54 AM Apr 23

Security deployed on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 8:03 AM IST

