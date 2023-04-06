LIVE: Maha reports 803 new Covid cases, 3 deaths reported in last 24 hours

Maharashtra reports 803 new Covid-19 cases and three death reported in the last 24 hours.



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hits out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, says "if any crony capitalism is happening, it is happening in Congress-led governments, and Rahul Gandhi will not speak a word about it..."



Supreme Court says it will hear the case relating to Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque on April 14 and allows the Muslim side to file an application before it regarding their request to allow the practice of ablution inside the mosque premises.

Delhi High Court dismisses bail plea of Delhi's former cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case. The court also dismisses the bail pleas of co-accused Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain in the case.,











Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers on the occasion of the party's foundation day on Thursday. "Tomorrow, 6th April is an important day for @BJP4India as it is the Sthapana Diwas of the Party," Modi said on Twitter. At around 10 AM Thursday, will be addressing Party 'karyakartas', he said., The letter further read that the omissions made are indeed of a very serious nature. Some of the changes evidently reek of an attempt to omit information about certain periods in Indian history and certain traditions of Indian thought. Most of these changes were brought in social sciences' books also indicate that the government is trying to curtail critical analysis of our society, polity and history., , Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Thursday wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the drastic changes made to NCERT textbooks as part of "rationalising" exercise., CPI MP Binoy Viswam writes to Union Education Minister for changes in NCERT textbooks as part of "rationalising" exercise., All three earthquakes were of slight intensity. , Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi gets three back to back earthquakes within 12 hours.