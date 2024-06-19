LIVE news updates: PM Modi to inaugurate Nalanda University in Bihar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar today to inaugurate the new Nalanda University campus near Rajgir’s ancient university ruins. The campus is named after the ancient university, which lured academics from around the world about 1,600 years ago. The university‘s interim vice-chancellor professor Abhay Kumar Singh labelled the occasion “historic”. “We consider the visit of the Prime Minister a very prestigious and auspicious occasion,” Mr. Singh said. “The Prime Minister has made the occasion special because he is bringing the diplomats of East Asia Summit countries. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also coming. This celebratory spirit will give Nalanda a boost,” he said.
After receiving a bomb threat, an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai was forced to land at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 10:24 pm on Tuesday amidst a full emergency. “All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft,” an IndiGo spokesperson stated. “We are working with the security agencies and, post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area.” The plane was taken to an isolation bay, where it was thoroughly inspected by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.
A man was shot dead at a Burger King outlet in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Tuesday night. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police officials said that three unidentified shooters fired at least 15 rounds inside the standalone food outlet. Cops are interrogating the manager and staff members of the Burger King outlet.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated that flood situation in Assam is still grim as over 1.61 lakh people of 15 districts have been affected claimed in the state so far, leaving 26 dead.
9:56 AM
A bulk carrier sank days after an attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels believed to have killed one mariner on board, officials stated early Wednesday, the second such ship to be sunk in the rebel campaign. The Tutor sank in the Red Sea, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said.
9:49 AM
Cops in Maharashtra's Gondia district have taken in custody two men for allegedly duping four persons of about Rs 3.2 crore with the promise of “handsome” returns on investments, an official stated today.
9:29 AM
Since the beginning of the monsoon period on June 1, India has received 20 per cent less rainfall with the rain-bearing system making no significant progress between June 12 and 18, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The country received 64.5 mm of rainfall between June 1 and 18 which is 20 per cent less than the long period average (LPA) of 80.6 mm.
9:22 AM
A man was killed at a Burger King outlet in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Tuesday night after three unidentified shooters fired at least 15 rounds inside the standalone food outlet. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Chennai received a bomb threat message on June 18. The aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai airport at 10.30 pm. IndiGo in a statement said, "IndiGo flight 6E 5149, operating from Chennai to Mumbai, had received a bomb threat. Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew followed protocol and the aircraft was taken to a isolation bay."
8:42 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Nalanda University campus today near Rajgir’s ancient university ruins. The campus is named after the ancient university, which lured academics from around the world about 1,600 years ago