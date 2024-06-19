LIVE news updates: PM Modi to inaugurate Nalanda University in Bihar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar today to inaugurate the new Nalanda University campus near Rajgir’s ancient university ruins. The campus is named after the ancient university, which lured academics from around the world about 1,600 years ago. The university‘s interim vice-chancellor professor Abhay Kumar Singh labelled the occasion “historic”. “We consider the visit of the Prime Minister a very prestigious and auspicious occasion,” Mr. Singh said. “The Prime Minister has made the occasion special because he is bringing the diplomats of East Asia Summit countries. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also coming. This celebratory spirit will give Nalanda a boost,” he said.



After receiving a bomb threat, an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai was forced to land at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 10:24 pm on Tuesday amidst a full emergency. “All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft,” an IndiGo spokesperson stated. “We are working with the security agencies and, post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area.” The plane was taken to an isolation bay, where it was thoroughly inspected by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

A man was shot dead at a Burger King outlet in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Tuesday night. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police officials said that three unidentified shooters fired at least 15 rounds inside the standalone food outlet. Cops are interrogating the manager and staff members of the Burger King outlet.