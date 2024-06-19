Warmest night ever recorded in Delhi, 5 dead from heatwave: Details here

People without access to coolers and air conditioners are more vulnerable in this season. (Photo: Bloomberg)

In the past 72 hours, Delhi has recorded the deaths of five people due to severe heatwave conditions, which are said to be one of the most severe in decades.





In the past 72 hours, Delhi has recorded the deaths of five people due to severe heatwave conditions, which are said to be one of the most severe in decades.

ALSO READ: Skies are raining fire, Delhi on red alert: When will the heatwave end? The daytime temperatures are exceptionally high, preventing any significant cooling during the nights and leaving people to struggle through continuous discomfort. The IMD said that the national capital recorded a heat index of 51 degrees on Tuesday.

The heat index, also known as the feels-like temperature, is a measure used to assess how hot it feels to the human body when relative humidity is added to the actual air temperature.



Base observatory Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 35.2°c today, broke it's all time high min of 34.7°c from 3rd June, 2010.

Longest heat wave spell in India

Many regions in northwest India have consistently experienced maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius daily for the past month, marking the heatwave spell as the most intense since 1951 for Delhi and neighbouring states.

The IMD data showed that the national capital recorded its warmest night ever at a minimum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, eight notches above normal on Wednesday night. This minimum temperature, recorded at the Safdarjung weather station in Delhi, is the highest for June in the last 55 years. Earlier, the record was set at 34.7 degrees Celsius, logged on June 3, 2010.

When is a warm night declared in a region?

A warm night is declared when the minimum temperature crosses 4.5 degrees Celsius, more than normal, while the maximum temperature is at least 40 degrees Celsius.

The prolonged heat spell and no respite even at night are resulting in health conditions such as heat stress. The body suffers from heat stress due to continued exposure to heatwave impact during both day and night or continuous working in high temperatures.

What is heat stress, and which age group is most vulnerable?

People without access to coolers and air conditioners are more vulnerable to this problem. As a result, heat stroke, exhaustion, cramps, or rashes can occur. People 65 years or older and with an immunocompromised system are at a greater risk.

A heat stroke occurs when the body is unable to regulate its temperature, resulting in death or disability. Heavy sweating, rapid heartbeat, dizziness and fatigue are the symptoms of heat exhaustion.

How to avoid heat stress in the body?

Some steps can be taken to avoid heat stress in the body, including increasing fluid intake and adjusting certain lifestyle habits.

1) For people working in extreme environments, it is recommended to develop an acclimatisation plan, which is a psychological adaptation used to increase sweating efficiency. To do this, they need to gradually increase the time spent in hot environmental conditions over a period of up to two weeks, preferably starting with 20 per cent exposure to hot environments on the first day.

2) Frequent rest breaks are recommended for people with water breaks in shaded or air-conditioned “recovery areas.” One should drink smaller amounts of water before becoming thirsty. Drinking a cup of water every 15-20 minutes during hot environment exposure is advised.

3) In terms of clothing, people should opt for breathable, loose fitting and light coloured clothes, preferably of cotton material.

4) It is recommended to execute heavy work during the cooler part of the day.