LIVE news: PM Modi calls Calcutta HC verdict on OBC certificates 'tight slap'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Calcutta High Court's verdict that quashed the OBC certificates granted to "77 classes" in West Bengal a “tight slap” to the Opposition's INDIA bloc and and claimed that the INDIA bloc's "obsession with appeasement" has crossed every limit. The court remarked that: "This is clear from the chain of events that led to the classification of the 77 classes as OBCs and their inclusion to be treated as a vote bank." At a poll meet in Dwarka, PM Modi said every time he utters the word 'Muslim', he is accused of making communal statements and asserted that he is only "exposing" the opposition "by stating facts."
First Published: May 23 2024 | 8:29 AM IST