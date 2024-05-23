LIVE news: PM Modi calls Calcutta HC verdict on OBC certificates 'tight slap'

Days after Lai Ching-te took over as the island's new president, China conducted its most expansive military drills in a year around Taiwan. According to the official Xinhua News Agency, the drills on Thursday were intended to "serve as a strong punishment for the separatist acts of 'Taiwan independence' forces and a stern warning against the interference and provocation by external forces." The "external forces" line is a reference to the US, which is Taiwan's main military backer.



Replying to a plea for uploading voter turnout data, polling station-wise, on its website at the close of polling day, the Election Commission told the Supreme Court Wednesday that it cannot upload Form 17C since there is no legal mandate to give it to anyone other than candidates and their agents. Form 17C is the record of votes polled at a polling station.The Supreme Court had directed the poll body to submit a response to a plea by Association for Democratic Reforms, which asked for scanned copies of Form 17C to be uploaded on the EC website as soon as voting ends.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Calcutta High Court's verdict that quashed the OBC certificates granted to "77 classes" in West Bengal a “tight slap” to the Opposition's INDIA bloc and and claimed that the INDIA bloc's "obsession with appeasement" has crossed every limit. The court remarked that: "This is clear from the chain of events that led to the classification of the 77 classes as OBCs and their inclusion to be treated as a vote bank." At a poll meet in Dwarka, PM Modi said every time he utters the word 'Muslim', he is accused of making communal statements and asserted that he is only "exposing" the opposition "by stating facts."