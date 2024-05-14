LIVE news: 14 killed, 74 injured in Mumbai hoarding collapse; ad agency had no BMC clearance

The death count has risen to 14 while 74 people are injured in the aftermath of the collapse of a massive billboard during a fierce dust storm that lashed Mumbai Monday evening. The 100-foot-tall illegal billboard collapsed at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar during dust storms and unseasonal rains that battered Mumbai on Monday. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, search and rescue operations were going on at the Chheda Nagar-based petrol pump as of Tuesday morning. Of the injured, 31 people have been discharged from Rajawadi Hospital, a BMC official said. Even though Ego Media was given permission for all four hoardings, including the one that fell, by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Railways), no authorisation was sought from the BMC before installation. Subsequently, the BMC has issued a notice to the Railway Police's ACP and the Railway Commissioner, demanding the cancellation of all permissions granted by the Railways and the removal of the hoardings.
Highlighting that it is aware that Iran and India have signed a deal concerning the Chabahar port, the United States has asserted that any country having business dealings with Iran runs the risk of sanctions. "We're aware of these reports that Iran and India have signed a deal concerning the Chabahar port. I will let the government of India speak to its own foreign policy goals vis-a-vis the Chabahar port as well as its own bilateral relationship with Iran," State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel stated in his daily news conference. "I will just say, as it relates to the United States, US sanctions on Iran remain in place and we'll continue to enforce them," he said responding to a question on India's deal with Iran on the strategic Chabahar port.
An Indian personnel working with the United Nations was killed in Gaza when the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack in Rafah, making it the "first international" casualty for the organisation since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Jammu-Kashmir terror case: State agency conducts raids in 3 south Kashmir districts
The State Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out raids at multiple locations in three South Kashmir districts in connection with investigations into a terror case, officials said. SIA agents carried out raids in Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts in the early hours, they said.
9:39 AM
Six dead as car hits truck in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut
Six people were killed and one was grievously injured when their car crashed into a truck, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place late on Monday night near Brajghat toll plaza, when the driver lost control over the car and hit the truck, they said.
9:37 AM
US Secretary of State Blinken visits Ukraine to show US support for Kyiv's fight
On his fourth trip to Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday in an unannounced diplomatic mission to reassure Ukraine that it has American support as it struggles to defend against increasingly intense Russian attacks. The visit comes less than a month after Congress gave its nod to a long-delayed foreign assistance package that sets aside $60 billion in aid for Ukraine.
9:33 AM
Two suspected Bangladeshi terrorists taken in custody in Assam
Acting on a tip-off, two suspected Bangladeshi terrorists belonging to the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) have been taken in custody in Assam's Guwahati, police said. "These cadres are Bangladesh nationals and were illegally staying in India without passport and obtained Indian documents to spread terror network in Assam," it said.
9:29 AM
Indian UN staff member killed in Gaza
9:25 AM
US warns of sanctions after India-Iran Chabahar Port agreement
9:07 AM
14 dead, 74 injured as illegal Mumbai hoarding collapses due to dust storm
