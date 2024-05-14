LIVE news: 14 killed, 74 injured in Mumbai hoarding collapse; ad agency had no BMC clearance

The death count has risen to 14 while 74 people are injured in the aftermath of the collapse of a massive billboard during a fierce dust storm that lashed Mumbai Monday evening. The 100-foot-tall illegal billboard collapsed at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar during dust storms and unseasonal rains that battered Mumbai on Monday. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, search and rescue operations were going on at the Chheda Nagar-based petrol pump as of Tuesday morning. Of the injured, 31 people have been discharged from Rajawadi Hospital, a BMC official said. Even though Ego Media was given permission for all four hoardings, including the one that fell, by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Railways), no authorisation was sought from the BMC before installation. Subsequently, the BMC has issued a notice to the Railway Police's ACP and the Railway Commissioner, demanding the cancellation of all permissions granted by the Railways and the removal of the hoardings.

Highlighting that it is aware that Iran and India have signed a deal concerning the Chabahar port, the United States has asserted that any country having business dealings with Iran runs the risk of sanctions. "We're aware of these reports that Iran and India have signed a deal concerning the Chabahar port. I will let the government of India speak to its own foreign policy goals vis-a-vis the Chabahar port as well as its own bilateral relationship with Iran," State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel stated in his daily news conference. "I will just say, as it relates to the United States, US sanctions on Iran remain in place and we'll continue to enforce them," he said responding to a question on India's deal with Iran on the strategic Chabahar port. An Indian personnel working with the United Nations was killed in Gaza when the vehicle he was travelling in came under attack in Rafah, making it the "first international" casualty for the organisation since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.