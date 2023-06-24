Home / India News / LIVE: Amid coup attempt in Russia, Putin begins address to nation
LIVE: Amid coup attempt in Russia, Putin begins address to nation

LIVE: Amid coup attempt in Russia, Putin begins address to nation

BS Web Team New Delhi
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2023 | 12:39 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to deliver a national address in 5 minutes, according to Russian state media.
11:47 AM Jun 23

Russian mercenary chief who called for rebellion confirms he and his troops reached city in Russia

10:15 AM Jun 23

India logs 55 new Covid-19 cases, active infections decrease to 1,653

10:13 AM Jun 23

H1B visa renewal can be done in US itself: PM Modi to Indian diaspora

10:10 AM Jun 23

India's history, teachings influenced and shaped world: Kamala Harris

9:58 AM Jun 23

Indian talent together with US technology guarantees brighter future: Modi

9:58 AM Jun 23

PM Modi's state visit to US wasn't about China: Top White House official

12:39 PM Jun 23

Divided in their thoughts: BJP leader slams opposition party meeting in Patna

Taking a dig at the mega opposition party meeting held in Patna a day earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson RP Singh on Saturday said it was the "opposition" to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that had brought all the non-BJP ruled opposition leaders together at a platform who, as per him, were otherwise "divided" in their thougts.

"They (opposition) are only together because they are against PM Modi, else their dissonance is very clearly visible to everyone. They (opposition leaders) all have differences in their thoughts," he said.

"Every party has their own motive for this opposition unity," Singh, a senior BJP leader, said.

12:19 PM Jun 23

'Everything is just beginning in Russia': Ukraine president aide

'Everything is just beginning in Russia': Ukraine president aide amid coup by Wagner group

Kyiv on Saturday said events were "just beginning" in Russia, as Russian Wagner mercenaries crossed from occupied Ukraine into Russia to stage a rebellion, 16 months into the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

12:18 PM Jun 23

Russian army says will 'guarantee safety' of Wagner fighters who stop rebelling

Russian army says will 'guarantee safety' of Wagner fighters who stop rebelling, AFP reported.

The Russian army on Saturday said it would "guarantee the safety" of Wagner mercenaries who stop rebelling against Moscow's military leadership.

12:17 PM Jun 23

Russia declares 'anti-terrorist operation regime' in Moscow

Russia declares 'anti-terrorist operation regime' in Moscow, AFP reported citing news agencies. 

Russia on Saturday declared an "anti-terrorist operation regime" in Moscow and the Moscow region, after the chief of the Wagner mercenary group vowed to overthrow Russia's military leadership and claimed control of a key military headquarters in the south.

11:53 AM Jun 23

Drone shot down by BSF along Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone that had intruded into the Indian airspace in Punjab's Tarn Taran sector on Friday night.

"On June 23, 2023, at around 9:12 pm, BSF intercepted movement of a suspected drone near Village - T J Singh, District - Tarn Taran. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone," BSF Punjab Frontier said.

A joint search operation was carried out with Punjab Police on Saturday morning after which at about 8:10 am, a drone in broken condition was recovered from a farming field adjacent to the village Lakhana, BSF stated.

11:47 AM Jun 23

Russian mercenary chief who called for rebellion confirms he and his troops reached city in Russia

The owner of the Wagner private military contractor who called for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia's defense minister, confirmed Saturday morning that he and his troops have reached a key Russian city after crossing the border from Ukraine.

Yeveny Prigozhin posted a video of himself in Rostov-on-Don at the Russian military headquarters that oversees the fighting in Ukraine. He claimed that his forces had military facilities in the city under their control, including the air field. Other videos posted on social media showed military vehicles, including tanks, on the streets outside.

Russia's security services had responded to Prigozhin's declaration of an armed rebellion by calling for his arrest. In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin took the threat, security was heightened in Moscow and in Rostov-on-Don. It was not immediately clear how he was able to enter the southern Russian city or how many troops he had with him.

11:46 AM Jun 23

Amid coup attempt in Russia, Putin to address nation shortly

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to deliver a national address in 5 minutes, according to Russian state media.
According to reports, there is footage showing a Russian Ministry of Defense helicopter being shot down in the Voronezh Oblast region with this video showing the outcome.

11:18 AM Jun 23

Former CM Okram Ibobi to represent Congress at Manipur all-party meet

Former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh will represent the Congress at the all-party meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

The Congress has been demanding the prime minister to call an all party meeting in Manipur to broker peace in the violence-hit state.

The Congress has been seeking a meeting with the prime minister since June 10 before he left for the US tour.

11:14 AM Jun 23

Flood situation in Assam remains grave, over 488,000 people affected

The flood situation in Assam remained grave on Saturday with over 4.88 lakh people affected so far, an official report said.

Major rivers remained in spate across the state with the meteorological department warning of more rainfall and thunderstorm in different parts.

A Central Water Commission report on Friday evening said the Brahmaputra was flowing over the danger level in Nematighat (Jorhat).

The water level of the Puthimari and Pagladiya rivers have breached the red mark in Kamrup and Nalbari districts respectively, it added.

11:07 AM Jun 23

Mob torches Manipur minister's godown, tries to burn down residence

A group of people has set on fire a private godown of Manipur minister L Susindro at Chingarel in Imphal East district, reducing it to ashes, police said on Saturday.

An attempt was also made to torch another property of the consumer and food affairs minister and his residence at Khurai in the same district on Friday night but timely intervention prevented it.

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells till midnight to prevent the mob from gheraoing his Khurai residence, police said.

10:29 AM Jun 23

GE engine deal for manufacturing engines in India is milestone for defence sector: PM Modi in US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the decision of General Electric Company (GE) to manufacture fighter planes in India will prove to be a milestone for India's defence sector, as both nations are taking strong steps towards a better future through their cooperation.

During his address to the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC, PM Modi said,"In these 3 days, a new and glorious journey of India and the US relations has begun. This new journey is of our convergence on global strategic issues, of our cooperation for Make in India Make for the World."

PM Modi said, "Be it technology transfer and manufacturing cooperation or increasing coordination in the industrial supply chain, both nations are taking strong steps towards a better future. The decision of General Electric Company to manufacture fighter planes in India will prove to be a milestone for India's defence sector."

10:29 AM Jun 23

Google to set up its global fintech operations centre in Gujarat: Pichai

Internet giant Google will set up its global fintech operation centre at GIFT City in Gujarat, its CEO Sundar Pichai said on Friday after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

Pichai also said that his company continues to invest in India though its USD 10 billion India Digitisation Fund.

Modi is visiting the US from June 21 to June 24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Besides Pichai, the prime minister at an interaction with top CEOs also met Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Apple CEO Tim Cook, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and AMD CEO Lisa Su, among others

10:21 AM Jun 23

Amazon intends to invest $15 billion more in India: CEO Andy Jassy

E-commerce giant Amazon plans to invest USD 15 billion more in India, taking its total investment in the country to USD 26 billion, a top official of the company has said.

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company has already invested USD 11 billion in India till date.

"I had a very good and productive conversation with Prime Minister Modi. I think we share a number of goals. Amazon is one of the biggest investors in India. We have invested USD 11 billion till date and intend to invest another USD 15 billion, which will bring the total to USD 26 billion. So we are very much looking forward to future of partnering," Jassy said on Friday.

10:15 AM Jun 23

India logs 55 new Covid-19 cases, active infections decrease to 1,653

India's COVID-19 infection tally rose by 55 in a day while active cases declined to 1,653 from 1,712 a day earlier, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,903 with one fatality reported in Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.49 crore. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

10:13 AM Jun 23

H1B visa renewal can be done in US itself: PM Modi to Indian diaspora

In a big relief to Indian professionals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Indian professionals can renew their work visas without travelling abroad.

"America's new consulates will be opened in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. It has now been decided that the H1B visa renewal can be done in the US itself," PM Modi said while addressing the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington DC.

The move is part of a people-to-people initiative and comes after a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden.

The United States authorities announced that they will introduce 'in-country' renewable H-1B visas as part of the people-to-people initiative to smoothen the process of H-1B visa renewal for several Indians who are working in the US on a H-1B visa.

10:10 AM Jun 23

India's history, teachings influenced and shaped world: Kamala Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris said India's history and teachings have influenced and shaped the world, asserting the country has inspired millions of people through its philosophy.

She also said India is a very important part of her life and that she is deeply connected to the country.

The history and teachings in India and of India have not only influenced me, they, of course, have shaped the entire globe, Harris said in her address at a luncheon hosted by her and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

 

10:09 AM Jun 23

US unable to solve mystery of Covid-19 origin, shows declassified report

US intelligence agencies weren’t able to determine whether researchers at laboratory in Wuhan, China, who fell sick in the fall of 2019 were infected with Covid-19, which soon spread around the world, according to a declassified report released Friday.
 
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence unveiled details about scientists at Wuhan Institute of Virology who fell ill in 2019 before the first documented Covid infections, as well as coronavirus research conducted at the lab by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. However, none of the released intelligence definitively pointed to lab-related work as the cause of the pandemic, which has caused nearly 7 million deaths.

The report comes months after President Joe Biden signed a bill into law requiring declassification of intelligence related to the pandemic’s potential links to the lab. It will do little to settle the hotly contested debate over how Covid-19 started, already the source of partisan clashes and probes.

10:05 AM Jun 23

Kerala Cong chief arrested, out on bail in cheating case; party protests

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran was on Friday arrested by the Crime Branch in a cheating case in which the prime accused is controversial antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, and later released on bail.

Sudhakaran later told reporters that he was arrested after several hours of questioning by the Crime Branch.

"They questioned me. After that, they recorded my arrest and then I was released on bail. I have faith in judiciary. I will face the case in court," he told reporters here.

 

10:01 AM Jun 23

After Article 370 abrogation reforms accepted without opposition: Shah

After the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, peace has been established in Jammu and Kashmir and the reforms undertaken have been accepted without any opposition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Friday.

"New dimensions of development are being created, institutions of higher education are being built, industries are being set up. Panchayati Raj has been established and many types of administrative reforms have been taken place at the grassroots level without any opposition and now Kashmir has to look ahead," he said addressing the Vitasta Cultural Festival here.

"After the removal of Article 370 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, peace has been established in Jammu and Kashmir.... In such a situation, this Vitasta Mahotsav has great importance, he said.

9:58 AM Jun 23

Indian talent together with US technology guarantees brighter future: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the coming together of Indian talent and US's technological advancement guarantees a bright future as he met business honchos of the two countries at the White House.

"This morning (meeting) is only among a few friends but has brought with it the guarantee of a bright future," Modi said in his remarks at the India-US Hi-Tech Handshake Event as President Joe Biden nodded.

This is a great opportunity to take along President Biden's vision and capabilities and India's aspirations and possibilities, Modi said, thanking the US leader for his presence at the meeting.

First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 9:56 AM IST

