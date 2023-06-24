LIVE: Amid coup attempt in Russia, Putin begins address to nation

Top Section
12:39 PM Jun 23
Taking a dig at the mega opposition party meeting held in Patna a day earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson RP Singh on Saturday said it was the "opposition" to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that had brought all the non-BJP ruled opposition leaders together at a platform who, as per him, were otherwise "divided" in their thougts.
"They (opposition) are only together because they are against PM Modi, else their dissonance is very clearly visible to everyone. They (opposition leaders) all have differences in their thoughts," he said.
"Every party has their own motive for this opposition unity," Singh, a senior BJP leader, said.
12:19 PM Jun 23
12:18 PM Jun 23
12:17 PM Jun 23
11:53 AM Jun 23
The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone that had intruded into the Indian airspace in Punjab's Tarn Taran sector on Friday night.
"On June 23, 2023, at around 9:12 pm, BSF intercepted movement of a suspected drone near Village - T J Singh, District - Tarn Taran. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone," BSF Punjab Frontier said.
A joint search operation was carried out with Punjab Police on Saturday morning after which at about 8:10 am, a drone in broken condition was recovered from a farming field adjacent to the village Lakhana, BSF stated.
11:47 AM Jun 23
11:46 AM Jun 23
11:18 AM Jun 23
Former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh will represent the Congress at the all-party meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.
The Congress has been demanding the prime minister to call an all party meeting in Manipur to broker peace in the violence-hit state.
The Congress has been seeking a meeting with the prime minister since June 10 before he left for the US tour.
11:14 AM Jun 23
The flood situation in Assam remained grave on Saturday with over 4.88 lakh people affected so far, an official report said.
Major rivers remained in spate across the state with the meteorological department warning of more rainfall and thunderstorm in different parts.
A Central Water Commission report on Friday evening said the Brahmaputra was flowing over the danger level in Nematighat (Jorhat).
The water level of the Puthimari and Pagladiya rivers have breached the red mark in Kamrup and Nalbari districts respectively, it added.
11:07 AM Jun 23
A group of people has set on fire a private godown of Manipur minister L Susindro at Chingarel in Imphal East district, reducing it to ashes, police said on Saturday.
An attempt was also made to torch another property of the consumer and food affairs minister and his residence at Khurai in the same district on Friday night but timely intervention prevented it.
Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells till midnight to prevent the mob from gheraoing his Khurai residence, police said.
10:29 AM Jun 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the decision of General Electric Company (GE) to manufacture fighter planes in India will prove to be a milestone for India's defence sector, as both nations are taking strong steps towards a better future through their cooperation.
During his address to the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC, PM Modi said,"In these 3 days, a new and glorious journey of India and the US relations has begun. This new journey is of our convergence on global strategic issues, of our cooperation for Make in India Make for the World."
PM Modi said, "Be it technology transfer and manufacturing cooperation or increasing coordination in the industrial supply chain, both nations are taking strong steps towards a better future. The decision of General Electric Company to manufacture fighter planes in India will prove to be a milestone for India's defence sector."
10:29 AM Jun 23
Internet giant Google will set up its global fintech operation centre at GIFT City in Gujarat, its CEO Sundar Pichai said on Friday after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.
Pichai also said that his company continues to invest in India though its USD 10 billion India Digitisation Fund.
Modi is visiting the US from June 21 to June 24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. Besides Pichai, the prime minister at an interaction with top CEOs also met Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Apple CEO Tim Cook, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and AMD CEO Lisa Su, among others
10:21 AM Jun 23
E-commerce giant Amazon plans to invest USD 15 billion more in India, taking its total investment in the country to USD 26 billion, a top official of the company has said.
After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company has already invested USD 11 billion in India till date.
"I had a very good and productive conversation with Prime Minister Modi. I think we share a number of goals. Amazon is one of the biggest investors in India. We have invested USD 11 billion till date and intend to invest another USD 15 billion, which will bring the total to USD 26 billion. So we are very much looking forward to future of partnering," Jassy said on Friday.
10:15 AM Jun 23
India's COVID-19 infection tally rose by 55 in a day while active cases declined to 1,653 from 1,712 a day earlier, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
The death toll was recorded at 5,31,903 with one fatality reported in Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.49 crore. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
10:13 AM Jun 23
In a big relief to Indian professionals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Indian professionals can renew their work visas without travelling abroad.
"America's new consulates will be opened in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. It has now been decided that the H1B visa renewal can be done in the US itself," PM Modi said while addressing the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington DC.
The move is part of a people-to-people initiative and comes after a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden.
The United States authorities announced that they will introduce 'in-country' renewable H-1B visas as part of the people-to-people initiative to smoothen the process of H-1B visa renewal for several Indians who are working in the US on a H-1B visa.
10:10 AM Jun 23
US Vice President Kamala Harris said India's history and teachings have influenced and shaped the world, asserting the country has inspired millions of people through its philosophy.
She also said India is a very important part of her life and that she is deeply connected to the country.
The history and teachings in India and of India have not only influenced me, they, of course, have shaped the entire globe, Harris said in her address at a luncheon hosted by her and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
10:09 AM Jun 23
10:05 AM Jun 23
KPCC chief K Sudhakaran was on Friday arrested by the Crime Branch in a cheating case in which the prime accused is controversial antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, and later released on bail.
Sudhakaran later told reporters that he was arrested after several hours of questioning by the Crime Branch.
"They questioned me. After that, they recorded my arrest and then I was released on bail. I have faith in judiciary. I will face the case in court," he told reporters here.
10:01 AM Jun 23
After the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, peace has been established in Jammu and Kashmir and the reforms undertaken have been accepted without any opposition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Friday.
"New dimensions of development are being created, institutions of higher education are being built, industries are being set up. Panchayati Raj has been established and many types of administrative reforms have been taken place at the grassroots level without any opposition and now Kashmir has to look ahead," he said addressing the Vitasta Cultural Festival here.
"After the removal of Article 370 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, peace has been established in Jammu and Kashmir.... In such a situation, this Vitasta Mahotsav has great importance, he said.
9:58 AM Jun 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the coming together of Indian talent and US's technological advancement guarantees a bright future as he met business honchos of the two countries at the White House.
"This morning (meeting) is only among a few friends but has brought with it the guarantee of a bright future," Modi said in his remarks at the India-US Hi-Tech Handshake Event as President Joe Biden nodded.
This is a great opportunity to take along President Biden's vision and capabilities and India's aspirations and possibilities, Modi said, thanking the US leader for his presence at the meeting.
First Published: Jun 24 2023 | 9:56 AM IST