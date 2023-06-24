Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for Egypt after concluding his US State Visit during which he held talks with President Joe Biden and addressed the Joint Session of Congress. This is the prime minister's first visit to Egypt. The two-day State Visit to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is also the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister since 1997.Union Home Minister Amit Shah to chair an all-party meeting today in the national capital to discuss the situation in Manipur. The meeting is scheduled for 3 pm. As Manipur is still witnessing incidents like arson since May 3, the state government has extended the ban on the internet by five more days till June 25 with immediate effect in an effort to prevent further disturbance to peace.The Indian pharma industry should strive to maintain the reputation of India as the 'Pharmacy of the World' which was established during the Covid-19 crisis, Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday at the closing ceremony of IPA's 8th Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit.