Latest LIVE: Pope Francis to be discharged today after recovering from life-threatening pneumonia
Catch all the latest news updates from around the world here
Delhi police arrest 4 alleged gangsters for extorting money from businessman
PM Modi pays homage to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on 'Shaheed Diwas'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to revolutionary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who were hanged by the British for their role in the Lahore conspiracy case. The three revolutionaries joined hands to oppose British rule, with Singh throwing a bomb in the Central Legislative Assembly in April 1929. The bomb was not intended to kill anyone but to highlight their protest. "Today, our nation remembers the supreme sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their fearless pursuit of freedom and justice continues to inspire us all," Modi said in a post on X.
Uttarakhand CM Dhami participates in bike rally as part of 'Fit India' campaign in Dehradun
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a cycle rally as part of the 'Fit India' campaign in Dehradun. The cycle rally commenced from CM's Camp Office Complex Gate on the occasion of the completion of three years of his government. Pushkar Singh Dhami also did push-ups with other participants at the Athletics Ground (Ganga Complex) Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur.
South Korea declares emergency as wildfires kill 4, displace hundreds
NTA extends date for CUET UG application form submission to March 24
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the submission date for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG online application form to March 24. Meanwhile, date for the submission of examination fees has been revised to March 25 whereas the candidates can correct the details in their application form between March 26 to 28. NTA shared a press release and informed about the development.
Haryana CM launches AI chatbot 'Sarathi' for enhanced citizen engagement
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has launched the state-of-the-art artificial intelligence-powered chatbot 'Sarathi' for the Chief Secretary's office website. This chatbot is aimed at bringing revolutionary changes in citizen engagement by providing easy access to important government directives, notifications, and circulars published over the years, a release said.
Pope Francis to be discharged today after recovering from life-threatening pneumonia
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 8:50 AM IST