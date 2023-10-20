LIVE: 1 dead, 34 injured as bus overturns in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

A passenger was killed and at least 34 others injured when a private bus carrying them overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Friday, the police said. The incident took place around 6 am when the driver of the bus, which was heading to Durg from Prayagraj, lost control of the vehicle at Kenda Banjari ghat under Belgahna police chowki, a local police official said. Canada's foreign minister said Thursday that 41 of the country's diplomats have been removed from India after the Indian government said it would revoke their diplomatic immunity. The moves comes after Canadian accusations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver. The Associated Press previously reported that India had told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday that 41 diplomats and as well as their dependents have been removed.
President Joe Biden declared it is vital for America's national security for Israel and Ukraine to succeed in their wars, making the case Thursday night for deepening US involvement in a rare Oval Office address as he preparedto ask for billions of dollars in military assistance for both countries. If international aggression is allowed to continue, Biden said, conflict and chaos could spread in other parts of the world. Hamas and Putin represent different threats," Biden said. "But they share this in common. They both want to completely annihilate a neighbouring democracy.
The Congress has announced its second list of 85 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. With this list issued late Thursday night, the party has declared all but one candidates for elections to the 230-member assembly scheduled for November 17. The Congress has not yet declared its candidate from Amla seat in Betul district from where a woman deputy collector Nisha Bangre is seeking a ticket but the ruling BJP government has not yet accepted her resignation from the services and the matter at present is pending in the court, the party sources said.
Key Events
10:04 AM
Telangana Minister Rama Rao seeks UN intervention in Palestine-Israeli crisis
Describing the loss of lives in Gaza in war-torn Palestine, Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao has urged the United Nations to intervene immediately and work towards an amicable resolution. In a message posted on 'X' on Thursday, Rama Rao said the actions of both Palestine and Israel are difficult to justify and are creating a severe humanitarian crisis.
"It is crucial for all parties involved to distance themselves from indiscriminate violence. Instead, the focus should be on prioritising dialogue and diplomacy as the means to fulfill the aspirations of the Palestinian people while also addressing Israel's security concerns.
9:42 AM
One killed, 34 injured as bus overturns in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district
A passenger was killed and at least 34 others injured when a private bus carrying them overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Friday, the police said. The incident took place around 6 am when the driver of the bus, which was heading to Durg from Prayagraj, lost control of the vehicle at Kenda Banjari ghat under Belgahna police chowki, a local police official said.
9:25 AM
Rahul Gandhi to address poll rally in Telangana's Armoor
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, currently on the campaign trail in Telangana, will address a public rally at Armoor on Friday before leaving for the national capital ending his three-day visit, party sources said. Though the Wayanad MP is scheduled to address another rally in Nizamabad today, it was cancelled as he had to leave for Delhi due to an important meeting which requires his presence, they said.
9:21 AM
Security forces seize huge cache of arms in Manipur's Imphal East district
Security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition during search operations in Manipur's Imphal East district, a police statement said. The arms and ammunition were seized from Shantipur, Khamenlok and Wakan areas under Sagolmang police station jurisdiction in Imphal East district on Thursday, it said.
9:06 AM
MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region
Bundelkhand, an impoverished and drought-prone region of Madhya Pradesh, has shown a clear tilt towards the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in elections in the last two decades, but it remains to be seen if this trend will continue in the upcoming assembly polls, too, or the Congress will make a dent in the saffron party's voter base.
8:46 AM
President Biden calls for restraint as Israel prepares for ground assault
Israel pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes Thursday, including in the south where Palestinians were told to take refuge. One blast struck a Greek Orthodox church in Gaza City where families were seeking shelter, and Israel's defense minister ordered ground troops to be ready to invade, though he didn't indicate when.
Gaza's overwhelmed hospitals tried to stretch out ebbing medical supplies and fuel for generators, as authorities worked out logistics for an aid delivery from Egypt. Doctors in darkened wards across Gaza performed surgeries by the light of mobile phones and used vinegar to treat infected wounds.
8:41 AM
MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee
The Congress has announced its second list of 85 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. With this list issued late Thursday night, the party has declared all but one candidates for elections to the 230-member assembly scheduled for November 17. The Congress has not yet declared its candidate from Amla seat in Betul district from where a woman deputy collector Nisha Bangre is seeking a ticket but the ruling BJP government has not yet accepted her resignation from the services and the matter at present is pending in the court, the party sources said.
8:39 AM
Biden declares support for Israel and Ukraine is 'vital' for US security
President Joe Biden declared it is vital for America's national security for Israel and Ukraine to succeed in their wars, making the case Thursday night for deepening US involvement in a rare Oval Office address as he preparedto ask for billions of dollars in military assistance for both countries. If international aggression is allowed to continue, Biden said, conflict and chaos could spread in other parts of the world. Hamas and Putin represent different threats," Biden said. "But they share this in common. They both want to completely annihilate a neighbouring democracy.
8:37 AM
Canada removes 41 diplomats from India amid diplomatic tensions
Canada's foreign minister said Thursday that 41 of the country's diplomats have been removed from India after the Indian government said it would revoke their diplomatic immunity. The moves comes after Canadian accusations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver. The Associated Press previously reported that India had told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday that 41 diplomats and as well as their dependents have been removed.