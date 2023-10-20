LIVE: 1 dead, 34 injured as bus overturns in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

The Congress has announced its second list of 85 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. With this list issued late Thursday night, the party has declared all but one candidates for elections to the 230-member assembly scheduled for November 17. The Congress has not yet declared its candidate from Amla seat in Betul district from where a woman deputy collector Nisha Bangre is seeking a ticket but the ruling BJP government has not yet accepted her resignation from the services and the matter at present is pending in the court, the party sources said. President Joe Biden declared it is vital for America's national security for Israel and Ukraine to succeed in their wars, making the case Thursday night for deepening US involvement in a rare Oval Office address as he preparedto ask for billions of dollars in military assistance for both countries. If international aggression is allowed to continue, Biden said, conflict and chaos could spread in other parts of the world. Hamas and Putin represent different threats," Biden said. "But they share this in common. They both want to completely annihilate a neighbouring democracy. A passenger was killed and at least 34 others injured when a private bus carrying them overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Friday, the police said. The incident took place around 6 am when the driver of the bus, which was heading to Durg from Prayagraj, lost control of the vehicle at Kenda Banjari ghat under Belgahna police chowki, a local police official said. Canada's foreign minister said Thursday that 41 of the country's diplomats have been removed from India after the Indian government said it would revoke their diplomatic immunity. The moves comes after Canadian accusations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver. The Associated Press previously reported that India had told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday that 41 diplomats and as well as their dependents have been removed.