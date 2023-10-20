close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6031.00 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40332.60 -34.55
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43754.50 -134.20
LIVE: Canada removes 41 diplomats from India amid diplomatic tensions

Catch all the latest updates LIVE from around the world here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
India Canada

Representative Image

Canada's foreign minister said Thursday that 41 of the country's diplomats have been removed from India after the Indian government said it would revoke their diplomatic immunity. The moves comes after Canadian accusations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver. The Associated Press previously reported that India had told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday that 41 diplomats and as well as their dependents have been removed.

President Joe Biden declared it is vital for America's national security for Israel and Ukraine to succeed in their wars, making the case Thursday night for deepening US involvement in a rare Oval Office address as he preparedto ask for billions of dollars in military assistance for both countries. If international aggression is allowed to continue, Biden said, conflict and chaos could spread in other parts of the world. Hamas and Putin represent different threats," Biden said. "But they share this in common. They both want to completely annihilate a neighbouring democracy.

The Congress has announced its second list of 85 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. With this list issued late Thursday night, the party has declared all but one candidates for elections to the 230-member assembly scheduled for November 17. The Congress has not yet declared its candidate from Amla seat in Betul district from where a woman deputy collector Nisha Bangre is seeking a ticket but the ruling BJP government has not yet accepted her resignation from the services and the matter at present is pending in the court, the party sources said.

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 8:35 AM IST

