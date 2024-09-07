Latest LIVE: Two coaches of Indore- Jabalpur Express derail, no casualties reported
Catch all the latest news updates from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Two coaches of the Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express derailed in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. No casualties or injuries were reported. Harshit Shrivastava, CPRO of West Central Railway, stated that the train, arriving from Indore, was moving slowly as it approached platform number 6 at Jabalpur station when two coaches derailed. All passengers are safe. The incident occurred around 5:50 am, about 150 meters from the platform.
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Friday forwarded the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, to President Droupadi Murmu after the state government submitted the required technical report. However, Raj Bhavan expressed dissatisfaction with the Assembly secretariat for not providing the debate transcripts and their translations, as per the rules, according to the Raj Bhavan Media Cell on X. The cell also noted that the Chief Secretary contacted the Governor and provided the technical report.
Two former Goa MLAs who ran in the 2022 state Assembly elections on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tickets claimed they were given cash by a party volunteer to cover campaign expenses, according to the CBI's chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case. The agency stated that out of the Rs 90-100 crore in illegal funds provided by the "South Group" to influence the excise policy, Rs 44.5 crore in cash was sent to Goa for election-related spending.
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Friday forwarded the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, to President Droupadi Murmu after the state government submitted the required technical report. However, Raj Bhavan expressed dissatisfaction with the Assembly secretariat for not providing the debate transcripts and their translations, as per the rules, according to the Raj Bhavan Media Cell on X. The cell also noted that the Chief Secretary contacted the Governor and provided the technical report.
Two former Goa MLAs who ran in the 2022 state Assembly elections on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tickets claimed they were given cash by a party volunteer to cover campaign expenses, according to the CBI's chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case. The agency stated that out of the Rs 90-100 crore in illegal funds provided by the "South Group" to influence the excise policy, Rs 44.5 crore in cash was sent to Goa for election-related spending.
8:50 AM
Tripura CM Manik Saha announces Rs 564 crore special package for flood-affected areas
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced a special relief package of Rs 564 crore on Friday for flood-affected areas and residents of the state. Speaking on the third day of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, CM Saha highlighted that the recent floods have severely damaged infrastructure, including roads, bridges, power lines, agricultural land, gardens, fish ponds, dams, livestock resources, and homes, as the Assembly members are already aware.
8:45 AM
Two ex-Goa MLAs were paid in cash by AAP for poll-related expenses: CBI
Two former Goa MLAs who ran in the 2022 state Assembly elections on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tickets claimed they were given cash by a party volunteer to cover campaign expenses, according to the CBI's chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy case.
8:35 AM
West Bengal Guv Bose refers Aparajita Bill to President Murmu for consideration
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Friday forwarded the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, to President Droupadi Murmu after the state government submitted the required technical report. However, Raj Bhavan expressed dissatisfaction with the Assembly secretariat for not providing the debate transcripts
8:31 AM
Two coaches of Indore- Jabalpur Express derail, no casualties reported
Two coaches of the Indore-Jabalpur Overnight Express derailed in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. No casualties or injuries were reported.
Topics : Droupadi Murmu Train Derailment Train derailments Madhya Pradesh West Bengal Kolkata women safety AAP government AAP CBI
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 8:30 AM IST