LIVE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Ladakh visit extended till August 25

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Ladakh tour has been extended till August 25, party sources said on Thursday. According to the party sources, Rahul will celebrate his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birthday on August 20 at Pangong Lake. This is Rahul's first visit to Ladakh since Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories, Ladakh and J-K, following the removal of Article 370 and 35 (A) on August 5, 2019. A Brazilian hacker claimed at a Congressional hearing on Thursday that former President Jair Bolsonaro wanted him to hack into the country's electronic voting system to expose its alleged weaknesses ahead of the 2022 presidential election. Walter Delgatti Neto did not provide any evidence for his claim to the parliamentary commission of inquiry. But his detailed testimony raises new allegations against the former far-right leader, investigated for his role in the Jan. 8 riots in the capital city of Brasilia Five people died after a portion of a well caved in at a village in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Thursday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said. However, NDRF officials said the toll is still unknown as the rescue operation is underway. The incident took place in Piska village, around 70 km from state capital Ranchi. Read More