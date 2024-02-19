LIVE: Ahead of hearing, Chandigarh mayor quits, 3 AAP councillors join BJP

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on February 18 claimed that senior Congress leader Kamal Nath had told him that he was not going anywhere. Patwari also said that the former chief minister would speak at the right time. "What I said was on his behalf," he claimed. "The BJP misuses the media and questions the integrity of a person and this has come to light. I had a talk with Kamal Nath ji who told me that the reports floating in the media were part of a conspiracy. He told me that he was a Congressman and will remain in the Congress," Patwari was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. On Sunday evening, Students Federation of India (SFI) workers were detained by the police after showed black flags to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Mattannu. The Governor, was en route to Wayanad to meet the family of Ajeesh, who was killed by a wild elephant.

A day before the Supreme Court is set to hear a plea alleging irregularities in the recently held mayoral polls, BJP leader Manoj Sonkar quit as Chandigarh mayor and three AAP councillors joined the saffron party on Sunday. Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra Sonkar has submitted his resignation to the municipal commissioner. Malhotra told news agency PTI that rhe Congress and the AAP do not have a tie-up and are only fooling the public. The three Aam Aadmi Party Chandigarh councillors who joined BJP are Punam Devi, Neha Musawat, and Gurcharan Kala. Tawde stated that Chandigarh councillors joined the party as they were unhappy with the treatment being meted out to them in AAP. Neha Musawat, who joined the BJP claimed that the AAP party made false promises to us. "Today after getting inspired by the work of PM Modi, I have joined BJP," Musawat said.