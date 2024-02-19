LIVE: Ahead of hearing, Chandigarh mayor quits, 3 AAP councillors join BJP
BS Web Team New Delhi
A day before the Supreme Court is set to hear a plea alleging irregularities in the recently held mayoral polls, BJP leader Manoj Sonkar quit as Chandigarh mayor and three AAP councillors joined the saffron party on Sunday. Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra Sonkar has submitted his resignation to the municipal commissioner. Malhotra told news agency PTI that rhe Congress and the AAP do not have a tie-up and are only fooling the public. The three Aam Aadmi Party Chandigarh councillors who joined BJP are Punam Devi, Neha Musawat, and Gurcharan Kala. Tawde stated that Chandigarh councillors joined the party as they were unhappy with the treatment being meted out to them in AAP. Neha Musawat, who joined the BJP claimed that the AAP party made false promises to us. "Today after getting inspired by the work of PM Modi, I have joined BJP," Musawat said.
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on February 18 claimed that senior Congress leader Kamal Nath had told him that he was not going anywhere. Patwari also said that the former chief minister would speak at the right time. "What I said was on his behalf," he claimed. "The BJP misuses the media and questions the integrity of a person and this has come to light. I had a talk with Kamal Nath ji who told me that the reports floating in the media were part of a conspiracy. He told me that he was a Congressman and will remain in the Congress," Patwari was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
On Sunday evening, Students Federation of India (SFI) workers were detained by the police after showed black flags to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Mattannu. The Governor, was en route to Wayanad to meet the family of Ajeesh, who was killed by a wild elephant.
8:47 AM
Nath and his son and Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath arrived in the national capital on Saturday afternoon. Nakul Nath has dropped Congress from his bio on social media.
Kamal Nath told me he will remain in Congress: Madhya Pradesh Cong chief Jitu Patwari
On the speculation about Kamal Nath's possible switch to the BJP, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Sunday evening said that the senior leader had told him that he was not going anywhere. "His relationship with the Gandhi family is unshakable. He has lived with the ideology of Congress and will remain with it till the end. This is what he told me," the Congress leader said.
8:45 AM
News update: PM Modi to launch 14,000 projects at UPGIS 2023 today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 14,000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than Rs 10 trillion at the fourth ceremony of UP Global Investors Summit 2023 today. According to the Prime Minister's Office, at around 10:30 am, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district.
First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 8:54 AM IST