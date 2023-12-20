Latest LIVE: Tamil Nadu CM seeks Rs 2,000 cr from Centre for interim relief

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to release Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) in order to boost the efforts to support livelihood that is affected by the incidents of recent flooding in the southern districts of the state. In a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Modi, Stalin said that this interim relief from the Centre will aid in providing livelihood assistance to the people who have been affected and helping them take up temporary rehabilitation works in the Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasi districts. "While a comprehensive assessment of the permanent damage will take time, we request an interim assistance of Rs 2,000 crore from the NDRF (National Disaster Relief Fund) to bolster the ongoing efforts for livelihood support and repairs and restoration of the public infrastructure battered by the unprecedented floods," he said in the memorandum.
Chinese authorities on Tuesday said that a strong midnight earthquake rattled a mountainous region of northwestern China, which reduced the homes to rubble, leaving residents outside on a below-freezing winter night and killing 131 people in the nation's deadliest quake in nine years. Officials said that the 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck just before midnight on Monday and injured over 700 people, damaged roads, and knocked out power and communication lines in Qinghai and Gansu provinces.
US President Joe Biden has now delivered a fresh warning about the stakes of the 2024 election. He said that the democrats must rally to defeat former President Donald Trump or risk losing democracy. Biden further added, "Every head of state I’ve come in contact with has said ‘you’ve got to win, you’ve got to win.’ It’s less about me, unfortunately, I think than about the other guy."
Parliament security breach: Congress asks why BJP MP who facilitated intruders' entry hasn't been questioned
Amid the ongoing ruckus over the security breach incident in Parliament, Congress has now slammed the Centre and asked why BJP MP Pratap Simha "who facilitated the entry of the two intruders" into the Lok Sabha has not been questioned even a week after the incident.
Congress' attack comes a day after 49 more Members of Parliament were suspended from Lok Sabha for their unruly behaviour. The total number of suspended MPs from both Houses now stands at 141.
LT
Delhi police tracks 4 in Rashmika Mandanna deep fake profile case, hunt for key conspirator on
Delhi Police on Wednesday said that it has tracked down four suspects involved in the deep fake case of actor Rashmika Mandanna. However, the police said that the suspects were uploaders and not creators and they are looking for the key conspirator in this case
LT
US President Joe Biden warns democrats, says Trump's victory in 2024 would mean loss of democracy
US President Joe Biden has now delivered a fresh warning about the stakes of the 2024 election. He said that the democrats must rally to defeat former President Donald Trump or risk losing democracy. Biden further added, "Every head of state I’ve come in contact with has said ‘you’ve got to win, you’ve got to win.’ It’s less about me, unfortunately, I think than about the other guy."
President Joe Biden's campaign has focused on Trump as the likely if not certain, Republican nominee braces for a rematch of 2020. Biden has said repeatedly that the democratic system of the country is at stake, even as polls show he and Trump in a close match-up as Biden’s approval ratings sag.
LT
131 killed, over 700 injured in the deadliest earthquake in China in a decade
Chinese authorities on Tuesday said that a strong midnight earthquake rattled a mountainous region of northwestern China, which reduced the homes to rubble, leaving residents outside on a below-freezing winter night and killing 131 people in the nation's deadliest quake in nine years. Officials said that the 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck just before midnight on Monday and injured over 700 people, damaged roads, and knocked out power and communication lines in Qinghai and Gansu provinces.
Many people who lost their homes spent a cold winter night in tents erected hastily at evacuation sites, while emergency workers continued to search for the missing in the collapsed buildings and landslide
LT
M K Stalin meets PM Modi, requests for Rs 2,000 cr interim relief for rain-battered districts in state
On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to release Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) in order to boost the efforts to support livelihood that is affected by the incidents of recent flooding in the southern districts of the state.
In a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Modi, Stalin said that this interim relief from the Centre will aid in providing livelihood assistance to the people who have been affected and helping them take up temporary rehabilitation works in the Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasi districts.