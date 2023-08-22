LIVE: PM Modi to leave for South Africa today to attend 15th BRICS summit

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that BRICS has been actively engaged in fostering a robust collaboration agenda across diverse sectors, and serves as a platform to deliberate upon issues of significance for the entire Global South. PM Modi said that he looks forward to holding bilateral meetings with "some of the leaders present in Johannesburg". Donald Trump's bond has been set at $200,000 in the Georgia case accusing the former president of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss, according to court papers filed Monday. Trump is also barred from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses or victims in the case including on social media according to the bond agreement signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Trump's defense attorneys and the judge. It explicitly includes posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media.
First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 7:51 AM IST