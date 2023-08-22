LIVE: PM Modi to leave for South Africa today to attend 15th BRICS summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for South Africa today to participate in the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of the country's president Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. BRICS summit will be held from August 22-24. This will be PM Modi's third visit to South Africa and the trip marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that BRICS has been actively engaged in fostering a robust collaboration agenda across diverse sectors, and serves as a platform to deliberate upon issues of significance for the entire Global South. PM Modi said that he looks forward to holding bilateral meetings with "some of the leaders present in Johannesburg".