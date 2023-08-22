Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi to leave for South Africa today to attend 15th BRICS summit
LIVE: PM Modi to leave for South Africa today to attend 15th BRICS summit

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 8:14 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for South Africa today to participate in the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of the country's president Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. BRICS summit will be held from August 22-24. This will be PM Modi's third visit to South Africa and the trip marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that BRICS has been actively engaged in fostering a robust collaboration agenda across diverse sectors, and serves as a platform to deliberate upon issues of significance for the entire Global South. PM Modi said that he looks forward to holding bilateral meetings with "some of the leaders present in Johannesburg".

Trump's bond set at $200,000 in case over efforts to overturn 2020 election

Kerala is at forefront of promoting knowledge sector: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that Kerala is at the forefront of the initiatives to promote the knowledge sector which, he said, is one of the fundamental things that is necessary for the development of a nation.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering after distributing the second Nava Kerala Post-Doctoral Fellowship of the Kerala State Higher Education Council.

Trump's bond set at $200,000 in case over efforts to overturn 2020 election

Donald Trump's bond has been set at $200,000 in the Georgia case accusing the former president of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss, according to court papers filed Monday.

Trump is also barred from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses or victims in the case including on social media according to the bond agreement signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Trump's defense attorneys and the judge. It explicitly includes posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media.

BRICS provides platform to deliberate on issues of concern for Global South: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that BRICS has been actively engaged in fostering a robust collaboration agenda across diverse sectors, and serves as a platform to deliberate upon issues of significance for the entire Global South.

PM Modi said that he looks forward to holding bilateral meetings with "some of the leaders present in Johannesburg".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for South Africa today to participate in the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of the country's president Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 7:51 AM IST

