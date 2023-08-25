Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today
LIVE: PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

After concluding his two-nation visit today, from Greece Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head straight to Bengaluru, Karnataka on a pre-scheduled visit. He will meet scientists of the ISRO team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. After a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, 'Vikram', touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to do so. Moreover, the Prime Minister joined the live telecast of Chandrayaan-3 landing online from South Africa. PM Modi hailed the Chandrayaan-3 mission creating history by achieving a soft landing on the lunar surface and said "India is now on the moon".
President Xi stresses on improving India-China relations during bilateral meeting with PM Modi

PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

India's food price surge forces government measures to improve supplies

A broad rise in prices of food essentials in India driven by uneven and scanty rain is forcing the government into a series of measures to boost supplies and ease inflationary pressures.
 
While annual retail inflation was at a 15-month high of 7.44% in July, food price inflation rose to 11.5 per cent, its highest in more than 3.5 years, pushing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to act quickly to avert any backlash from voters in upcoming state and national elections.

Chandrayaan-3 significant milestone for India, space exploration: Netanyahu

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the success of Chandrayaan-3 and said it "marks a significant milestone for India and global space exploration".
 
"Had a fruitful conversation with PM @narendramodi, congratulating him on India's remarkable achievement of landing on the Moon's south pole. This marks a significant milestone for India and the global space exploration," Netanyahu wrote on 'X' formerly Twitter on Thursday.

President Xi stresses on improving India-China relations during bilateral meeting with PM Modi

Chinese President Xi Jinping during a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressed that improving China-India relations serves the common interests of the two countries and people, said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Friday.
 
The Chinese President met PM Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the two leaders had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on current China-India relations and other questions of shared interest.

PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

