LIVE: PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

After concluding his two-nation visit today, from Greece Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head straight to Bengaluru, Karnataka on a pre-scheduled visit. He will meet scientists of the ISRO team involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. After a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, 'Vikram', touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to do so. Moreover, the Prime Minister joined the live telecast of Chandrayaan-3 landing online from South Africa. PM Modi hailed the Chandrayaan-3 mission creating history by achieving a soft landing on the lunar surface and said "India is now on the moon".
Donald Trump turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta to be booked on state charges that he conspired to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, the fourth time he’s been processed as a criminal defendant this year.
His surrender Thursday became inevitable after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ordered the former president and 18 alleged co-conspirators to turn themselves in by Friday or face arrest. Trump previously agreed to a $200,000 bond. His arraignment is expected early next month.
Donald Trump’s mug shot was made public after he surrendered to an Atlanta jail on charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election — a polarizing image of the former president as he seeks to return to the White House in 2024, which prompted his return to the platform formerly known as Twitter. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to the family of Yevgeny Prigozhin on Thursday, breaking his silence after the mercenary leader's plane crashed with no survivors two months after he led a mutiny against army chiefs. Putin's comments, which suggested he harboured decidedly mixed feelings about Wagner's mercenary boss, were the most definitive yet on Prigozhin's fate. Read More
India's food price surge forces government measures to improve supplies
A broad rise in prices of food essentials in India driven by uneven and scanty rain is forcing the government into a series of measures to boost supplies and ease inflationary pressures.
While annual retail inflation was at a 15-month high of 7.44% in July, food price inflation rose to 11.5 per cent, its highest in more than 3.5 years, pushing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to act quickly to avert any backlash from voters in upcoming state and national elections.
Chandrayaan-3 significant milestone for India, space exploration: Netanyahu
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the success of Chandrayaan-3 and said it "marks a significant milestone for India and global space exploration".
"Had a fruitful conversation with PM @narendramodi, congratulating him on India's remarkable achievement of landing on the Moon's south pole. This marks a significant milestone for India and the global space exploration," Netanyahu wrote on 'X' formerly Twitter on Thursday.
President Xi stresses on improving India-China relations during bilateral meeting with PM Modi
Chinese President Xi Jinping during a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressed that improving China-India relations serves the common interests of the two countries and people, said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Friday.
The Chinese President met PM Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the two leaders had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on current China-India relations and other questions of shared interest.
PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today
