Latest LIVE: Medical checkup of 41 rescued workers from Silkyara underway

Workers after being rescued from the collapsed tunnel, in Uttarkashi on Tuesday

Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 10:35 AM IST
A medical checkup of 41 workers who were successfully rescued from the Silkyara Tunnel located on Uttarkashi-Yamnotri Road is going on at Chiniyalisaud Community Health Centre. According to government sources, all the workers admitted to the health centre are being given food as per the doctors' advice.Earlier, after the successful rescue of 41 workers from the Silkyara tunnel on Tuesday evening, Dr Pravin Kumar, Health Director of Garhwal Division, in charge of the rescue operation, highlighted that constant communication with the trapped workers helped in maintaining their mental health stability. After 17 days of tense anticipation, relief and happiness enveloped the faces of the family members of 41 trapped workers upon receiving news of their successful rescue from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Tuesday evening. The emotional moment unfolded as the culmination of exhaustive rescue efforts that captured the nation's attention. The families, enduring prolonged desperation, celebrated the rescue and wholeheartedly thanked the government for bringing their loved ones back.


The air quality index in the National Capital remains in the 'poor' category on Wednesday morning. As per the official data, in the Alipur area and Ashok Vihar, the air quality was recorded as 'poor' with AQI readings of 260 and 288, respectively, at 7 a.m. In ITO Delhi, the AQI was 381, falling in the 'very poor' category, while Aya Nagar logged an AQI of 184, falling in the 'moderate' category.


India's 14th National Electricity Plan (NEP) sets it on a path to more than triple its renewable energy capacity by 2030, but the country needs a whopping USD 293 billion to achieve this, according to a report released by global energy think tank Ember on Wednesday.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) says the world must triple its renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030 to decrease the need for fossil fuels and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

Silkyara tunnel collapse: Rescued worker shares video of fellow workers

5 houses collapse after gas cylinder explosion in Mumbai; 11 people rescued

Five houses collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in a house in Chembur area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning following which 11 people were rescued, civic officials said.

Some people were injured, they said without specifying the exact number. The incident took place at 7.50 am at Old Barrack near Golf Club in Chembur area.

Salman Khan receives threat via Facebook post, security reviewed: Mumbai Police

Bollywood Actor Salman Khan received a threat through a Facebook post after which his security has been reviewed, say Mumbai Police
 

Brisk export orders stoke new season basmati rice prices in India

New season basmati rice prices in India have surged this year due to robust demand from the world's top buyers in the Middle East and Europe, forcing bulk buyers in wholesale grain markets to pay 10 per cent to 15 per cent more than last year.

Last month's decision to cut a floor price for basmati rice exports to $950 a ton from $1,200 a ton has spurred a flurry of export contracts, boosting demand and pushing up prices in most wholesale markets of top grain growing states, farmers said.

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue op: medical checkup of 41 workers underway

A medical checkup of 41 workers who were successfully rescued from the Silkyara Tunnel located on Uttarkashi-Yamnotri Road is going on at Chiniyalisaud Community Health Centre.

According to government sources, all the workers admitted to the health centre are being given food as per the doctors' advice.

K'taka health dept issues advisory after respiratory illness surge in China

The Karnataka government's health department has put its healthcare infrastructure across the state on alert mode following reports of a surge in respiratory illnesses among children in China.

The action comes after the Centre issued an advisory to States and Union Territories urging them to immediately review public health and hospital preparedness measures.

Delhi air quality remains in 'poor' category

The air quality index in the National Capital remains in the 'poor' category on Wednesday morning.

As per the official data, in the Alipur area and Ashok Vihar, the air quality was recorded as 'poor' with AQI readings of 260 and 288, respectively, at 7 a.m.

In the ITO Delhi, the AQI was 381, falling in the 'very poor' category, while Aya Nagar logged an AQI of 184, falling in the 'moderate' category.

Families extend gratitude to govt following successful rescue of 41 workers from Silkyara tunnel

After 17 days of tense anticipation, relief and happiness enveloped the faces of the family members of 41 trapped workers upon receiving news of their successful rescue from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Tuesday evening.

The emotional moment unfolded as the culmination of exhaustive rescue efforts that captured the nation's attention.

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 8:42 AM IST

