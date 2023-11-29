Sensex (0.31%)
66174.20 + 204.16
Nifty (0.48%)
19889.70 + 95.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
42278.00 + 227.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
6420.10 -15.95
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43880.95 + 111.85
Heatmap

LIVE: Families of workers extend gratitude to govt after successful rescue

Catch all the latest LIVE updates from across the globe here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Uttarkashi tunnel

Workers after being rescued from the collapsed tunnel, in Uttarkashi on Tuesday

After 17 days of tense anticipation, relief and happiness enveloped the faces of the family members of 41 trapped workers upon receiving news of their successful rescue from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Tuesday evening. The emotional moment unfolded as the culmination of exhaustive rescue efforts that captured the nation's attention. The families, enduring prolonged desperation, celebrated the rescue and wholeheartedly thanked the government for bringing their loved ones back.

The air quality index in the National Capital remains in the 'poor' category on Wednesday morning. As per the official data, in the Alipur area and Ashok Vihar, the air quality was recorded as 'poor' with AQI readings of 260 and 288, respectively, at 7 a.m. In ITO Delhi, the AQI was 381, falling in the 'very poor' category, while Aya Nagar logged an AQI of 184, falling in the 'moderate' category.

The Karnataka government's health department has put its healthcare infrastructure across the state on alert mode following reports of a surge in respiratory illnesses among children in China. The action comes after the Centre issued an advisory to States and Union Territories urging them to immediately review public health and hospital preparedness measures. The Karnataka Health Department also issued an advisory for citizens to be aware of the seasonal flu virus in regard to the same.

No article available in this category.

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Air Quality Index Uttarakhand rescue workers Delhi air quality Delhi Pollution Air quality Central Pollution Control Board Karnataka Karnataka government China

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon