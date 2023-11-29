LIVE: Families of workers extend gratitude to govt after successful rescue

After 17 days of tense anticipation, relief and happiness enveloped the faces of the family members of 41 trapped workers upon receiving news of their successful rescue from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Tuesday evening. The emotional moment unfolded as the culmination of exhaustive rescue efforts that captured the nation's attention. The families, enduring prolonged desperation, celebrated the rescue and wholeheartedly thanked the government for bringing their loved ones back.

The air quality index in the National Capital remains in the 'poor' category on Wednesday morning. As per the official data, in the Alipur area and Ashok Vihar, the air quality was recorded as 'poor' with AQI readings of 260 and 288, respectively, at 7 a.m. In ITO Delhi, the AQI was 381, falling in the 'very poor' category, while Aya Nagar logged an AQI of 184, falling in the 'moderate' category.

The Karnataka government's health department has put its healthcare infrastructure across the state on alert mode following reports of a surge in respiratory illnesses among children in China. The action comes after the Centre issued an advisory to States and Union Territories urging them to immediately review public health and hospital preparedness measures. The Karnataka Health Department also issued an advisory for citizens to be aware of the seasonal flu virus in regard to the same.