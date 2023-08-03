Home / India News / Latest news LIVE: Allahabad HC allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque
LiveNew Update

Latest news LIVE: Allahabad HC allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque

Catch all the latest news updates live from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
Allahabad High Court allows the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi

After over four years of work, rounds of deliberation, and multiple iterations, a dedicated law to ensure the data privacy of Indians will be presented for Parliament’s consideration on Thursday. If cleared, the Bill may bring in heavy penalties for digital platforms for failing to protect user data.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said that Cyclone 'Biparjoy' has affected 1.33 lakh hectare area and projected a total economic loss of Rs 1212.50 crore in agriculture and horticulture crops in Gujarat.

 

9:01 AM Aug 23

Data protection bill to be tabled in parliament, experts ask for discussion

10:16 AM Aug 23

10:07 AM Aug 23

Gyanvapi case: Allahabad HC expected to announce verdict on survey by ASI today

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday is expected to give its judgment related to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducting a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi, except the Wazukhana that contains a structure claimed to be a Shivling.

Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday demanding to seal plot number 9130 on the Gyanvapi campus.

9:48 AM Aug 23

Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Andaman islands, no damage reported

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the early hours of Thursday, the National Center for Seismology said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, an official said.

9:30 AM Aug 23

Niger's ruler warns against meddling, asks citizens to defend nation

Niger's new military ruler lashed out at neighbouring countries and the international community in a nationally televised speech on Wednesday night and called on the population to be ready to defend the nation.

In one of the few addresses to the West African country since seizing power from Niger's democratically-elected president a week ago, General Abdourahmane Tchiani warned against foreign meddling and military intervention against the coup.

9:15 AM Aug 23

US supports direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern

The United States supports direct dialogue between India and Pakistan, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

"As we have long said, we support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern. That has long been our position," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

9:04 AM Aug 23

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over west Odisha in next 24 hours: IMD

Heavy rainfall was experienced in several parts of Odisha on Wednesday. Locals were seen catching fish at the inundated National Highway 57 in the Boudh area after ponds of the fisheries department got flooded following heavy and continuous rainfall.

IMD scientist HR Biswas said, "Rainfall to continue during the next 24 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over West Odisha districts. Coastal districts will see moderate rainfall. Heavy to very rainfall is likely to occur in several districts including Sundargarh, Sambalpur."

9:03 AM Aug 23

Cyclone Biparjoy costs Gujarat Rs 1,212.50 cr, says Nithyanand Rai

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said that Cyclone 'Biparjoy' has affected 1.33 lakh hectare area and projected a total economic loss of Rs 1212.50 crore in agriculture and horticulture crops in Gujarat.

As per the memorandum received from the state government of Gujarat, a 1.33 lakh hectare area is reported to have been affected due to the cyclone 'Biparjoy', and it has projected a total economic loss of Rs 1212.50 crores in agriculture and horticulture crops in the affected areas, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Parliament Monsoon Session.

9:01 AM Aug 23

Data protection bill to be tabled in parliament, experts ask for discussion

After over four years of work, rounds of deliberation, and multiple iterations, a dedicated law to ensure the data privacy of Indians will be presented for Parliament’s consideration on Thursday. If cleared, the Bill may bring in heavy penalties for digital platforms for failing to protect user data.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, will set out the conditions for collecting and processing personal data, as well as the penalties on platforms for failing to protect it. The government will table the new Bill exactly one year after withdrawing the previous draft of the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.
 

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 9:00 AM IST

