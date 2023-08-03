Latest news LIVE: Allahabad HC allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque

Allahabad High Court allows the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi

After over four years of work, rounds of deliberation, and multiple iterations, a dedicated law to ensure the After over four years of work, rounds of deliberation, and multiple iterations, a dedicated law to ensure the data privacy of Indians will be presented for Parliament’s consideration on Thursday. If cleared, the Bill may bring in heavy penalties for digital platforms for failing to protect user data.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said that Cyclone 'Biparjoy' has affected 1.33 lakh hectare area and projected a total economic loss of Rs 1212.50 crore in agriculture and horticulture crops in Gujarat.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said that Cyclone 'Biparjoy' has affected 1.33 lakh hectare area and projected a total economic loss of Rs 1212.50 crore in agriculture and horticulture crops in Gujarat.

Read More