LIVE news: Supreme Court holds electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional

Seven days after it was imposed following the violence over the demolition of an "illegal" madrasa, the administration announced curfew relaxation for a few hours in the Banbhoolpura town on Thursday. The curfew will be relaxed from 9 am to 4 pm in Gaujajali, Railway Bazar and FCI godown area. In the rest of Banbhoolpura, it will be relaxed for two hours from 9 am to 11 am. The top court is set to to pronounce its verdict today on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the electoral bonds scheme.
On November 2 last year, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had reserved its judgement in the matter. The electoral bonds scheme was hailed as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring in transparency in political funding. The scheme was notified by the government on January 2, 2018. The notification stated that electoral bonds shall be encashed by an eligible political party only through an account with an authorised bank.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Doha on Wednesday night on an official visit to Qatar. This is PM Modi's second visit to Qatar, after his first visit in June 2016. PM Modi stated that he had a wonderful meeting with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and talked about ways to strengthen ties between the two countries. Earlier, the external affairs ministry stated that PM Modi held fruitful talks with the prime minister of Qatar. PM Modi is scheduled to meet the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and hold talks on bilateral as well as regional and global issues, the ministry said in a press release.
In yet another public event marred by gun violence, eight children were among 22 people hit by gunfire in a shooting at the end of yesterday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, news agency AP reported. One person was killed. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves stated that she had heard that fans may have been involved in apprehending a suspect but couldn't immediately confirm that. She added that three people had been taken into custody.
News update: CBSE Class 10, 12 board examinations begin from today
More than 3.9 million candidates will appear for the examination from 26 countries in India and abroad this year. The CBSE 10 and 12 board examinations will be conducted in single shifts- from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm/1.30 pm.
11:16 AM
Electoral bonds struck down: SC directs political parties to refund electoral bonds
The Supreme Court also ordered political parties to refund the electoral bonds to the respective individuals/firms.
11:12 AM
LIVE news: SC asks ECI to make public details submitted by SBI, political parties on its website
The Supreme Court also directed ECI to reveal the said details on electoral bonds submitted by SBI and political parties on its website.
11:10 AM
SC directs SBI to stop selling of electoral bonds, asks it to submit details of bought bonds within 3 weeks
The top court asked the State Bank of India to stop selling of electoral bonds forthwith. The SC also directed SBI to submit details of electoral bonds bought by individuals / companies within three weeks.
11:06 AM
Financial contribution to political parties generally for quid pro quo: CJI
Financial contribution to political parties are generally for support to party or for quid pro quo. Law as of now allows it by corporations and individuals. When the law permits political contributions, showing political support, it is duty of constitution to protect them, says CJI DY Chandrachud.
10:59 AM
Supreme Court on electoral bonds scheme: Electoral bonds scheme has to be struck down as unconstitutional
The top court said today that the anonymous electoral bonds scheme is violative of Article 19(1)(a) and Right to Information Act.
10:45 AM
News update: IT ministry to issue order to block Proton Mail on request of Tamil Nadu police
The IT ministry has decided to issue an order blocking end-to-end encrypted email service Proton Mail on Wednesday at the request of the Tamil Nadu police, according to a report by The Hindustan Times. Cops in Tamil Nadu took this step over a hoax bomb threat sent to at least thirteen private schools in Chennai on February 8. The decision was taken at a meeting of the 69A blocking committee of the IT ministry on Wednesday afternoon.
10:12 AM
LIVE news: Curfew relaxed in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura after 7 days following violence
The administration announced curfew relaxation for a few hours in the Banbhoolpura town on Thursday, seven days after it was imposed following the violence over the demolition of an "illegal" madrasa. According to an order issued by Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh the curfew will be relaxed from 9 am to 4 pm in Gaujajali, Railway Bazar and FCI godown area.
Blaming the law enforcers for working hand in glove with "rowdy elements" in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose submitted a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Bose, who visited the restive area and spoke with the agitators on Monday, said in the report that the local people want constitution of a Special Task Force to probe into their allegations. Women have been protesting in Sandeshkhali against alleged atrocities by the ruling TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his followers.
9:55 AM
US allies warn Israel against planned offensive in Rafah
Issuing a joint statement warning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against a planned offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, Canada, Australia and New Zealand stated today that they were “gravely concerned” about a potential operation by the Israel Defense Forces in Rafah, adding the impacts on civilians in the city would be “devastating.” More than 1 million people fled to the southern Gaza city to seek refuge from Israel’s war against Hamas.
9:44 AM
News update: Vacancy in 3-member EC as Anup Pandey retires as election commissioner
Anup Chandra Pandey today left office as an election commissioner on attaining the age of 65, creating a vacancy in the three-member Election Commission.
Pandey had joined the commission in June 2021 after a career spanning around 37 years in the central government as well as the Uttar Pradesh government.
9:32 AM
News update: 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to resume with rally in Bihar's Aurangabad district
Rahul Gandhi will today pick up the threads of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' with a public meeting in Bihar's Aurangabad district. According to Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is also likely to address the rally.
8:46 AM
LIVE news update: Supreme Court to decide on validity of electoral bonds scheme today
The Supreme Court is set to deliver its judgement today on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the electoral bonds scheme. Electoral bonds are instruments that can be purchased by any citizen of India or entity incorporated or established in the country. An individual can buy electoral bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals.