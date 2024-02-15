LIVE: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on electoral bonds scheme today

The top court is set to to pronounce its verdict today on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the electoral bonds scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Doha on Wednesday night on an official visit to Qatar. This is PM Modi's second visit to Qatar, after his first visit in June 2016. PM Modi stated that he had a wonderful meeting with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and talked about ways to strengthen ties between the two countries. Earlier, the external affairs ministry stated that PM Modi held fruitful talks with the prime minister of Qatar. PM Modi is scheduled to meet the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and hold talks on bilateral as well as regional and global issues, the ministry said in a press release.



In yet another public event marred by gun violence, eight children were among 22 people hit by gunfire in a shooting at the end of yesterday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, news agency AP reported. One person was killed. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves stated that she had heard that fans may have been involved in apprehending a suspect but couldn't immediately confirm that. She added that three people had been taken into custody.

On November 2 last year, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had reserved its judgement in the matter. The electoral bonds scheme was hailed as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring in transparency in political funding. The scheme was notified by the government on January 2, 2018. The notification stated that electoral bonds shall be encashed by an eligible political party only through an account with an authorised bank.