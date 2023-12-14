LIVE: Police registers Parliament security breach case under UAPA

The Delhi Police has registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the Parliament security breach, officials said on Thursday. In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs. There will be a meeting of the leaders of INDIA alliance in Parliament at 10 am today regarding security breach and time will be sought from the President, according to the source. Moreover, Opposition parties will also demand Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in both houses of the Parliament tomorrow. After the security of Parliament was breached, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ordered a "high-level inquiry" into the incident in which two people jumped into the house chamber from the visitor's gallery with coloured smoke canisters.



European Free Trade Association member countries and India are making "progress" on an agreement on free trade, with officials saying that the two sides have "never been closer" to a pact. In exclusive interviews with ANI on Wednesday, Norwegian Trade Minister Jan Christian Vestre and Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda, commended growing ties between India and EFTA member countries.