LIVE: Police registers Parliament security breach case under UAPA
There will be a meeting of the leaders of INDIA alliance in Parliament at 10 am today regarding security breach and time will be sought from the President, according to the source. Moreover, Opposition parties will also demand Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in both houses of the Parliament tomorrow. After the security of Parliament was breached, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ordered a "high-level inquiry" into the incident in which two people jumped into the house chamber from the visitor's gallery with coloured smoke canisters.
European Free Trade Association member countries and India are making "progress" on an agreement on free trade, with officials saying that the two sides have "never been closer" to a pact. In exclusive interviews with ANI on Wednesday, Norwegian Trade Minister Jan Christian Vestre and Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda, commended growing ties between India and EFTA member countries.
Oppn welcome HC ruling on Pune LS seat bypoll, BJP says avoid politics
Opposition parties in Maharashtra have welcomed the Bombay High Court order asking the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately hold the bypoll for Pune Lok Sabha seat, stressing people from the constituency cannot be left unrepresented for a long time. However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the HC's ruling must be respected and should not be seen through political prism.
Delhi's AQI continues to remain in 'very poor' category
The overall air quality in the national capital continued to hover in the 'very poor' category on Thursday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
As per the CPCB, the AQI at IGI Airport (T3) was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 334 on Thursday morning. The AQI in the New Moti Bagh area was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 343 at 7 a.m. The air quality in Punjabi Bagh was recorded in the 'very poor' category at 405 at 7 a.m. on Thursday.
Mumbai Crime Branch recovers drugs worth Rs 30 lakh, two held
The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two drug peddlers from the Ghatkopar area and recovered MD drugs worth Rs 30 lakh on Wednesday. The drugs were seized by the Worli unit of ANC. "Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth Rs 30 lakhs from Ghatkopar area. The police registered a case against both of them under the NDPS Act and presented them in court, where the court sent them to police custody till December 14. Further investigation underway," Mumbai Crime Branch police said.
Parliament security breach: Case under UAPA registered
ED attaches assets worth Rs 6.79 cr in case involving cheating in 4 states
The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached immovable and movable assets to the tune of Rs 6.79 crore in the states of Odisha, Gujarat, Chhatisgarh and Rajasthan pertaining to Micro Finance Limited, Micro Leasing and Funding Limited and Micro Construction Private Limited, its directors and others in connection with a case of alleged cheating of the public by way of raising illegal public deposits. The assets were attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, which include bank balances worth Rs 0.75 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 6.04 crore.
Never been closer to reaching pact on free trade with India: EFTA
'INDIA' to meet at 10 am to discuss security breach in Parliament
First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 07:45 AM IST