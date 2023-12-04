Home / India News / LIVE: Winter session to begin today, INDIA bloc to meet in Kharge's office
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Winter session to begin today, INDIA bloc to meet in Kharge's office

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
File image | (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 09:11 AM IST
The probe report by the Lok Sabha Ethics Panel in the 'cash for query' case against Trinamool Congress Mahua Moitra will top the list of business, as the Parliament convenes for what promises to be a stormy Winter Session of Parliament on Monday. The Bills to be tabled on the opening day of the Winter Session include one to regulate the appointments for the Chief Election Commission and other election commissioners. The government held an all-party meeting on Saturday for the smooth functioning of the session, which will have 15 sittings between December 4 and December 22.

After a saffron wave swept the Hindi heartland, taking the BJP to decisive mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and the Congress wrested Telangana from the BRS, all eyes have now shifted to the Northeast as Mizoram is to reveal its mandate on Monday. The counting in the tiny Northeast state, which was scheduled originally for December 3, Sunday, along with four other states, was pushed back by a day following representations to the Election Commission by the civil society, citing an important day in the religious calendar in the Christian-majority state.

Key Events

7:56 AM

Ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra to top list of business as Parliament convenes for Winter Session today

9:11 AM

Cyclonic Storm Michaung likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify, says IMD

Cyclonic Storm Michaung lay centered over Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts at 0530 hrs on 4th December. Likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify & cross between Nellore and Machilipatnam close to Bapatla during forenoon of 5th December as Super Cyclonic Storm: IMD
 

8:52 AM

Massive fire engulfs several houses, furniture factory in J-K's Baramulla

8:37 AM

TN rains: 11 express trains cancelled after water level breaches danger mark in Basin Bridge-Vyasarpadi

Eleven express trains from Chennai Central were cancelled on Monday after the water level reached the danger mark at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge owing to heavy downpours.

"In view of heavy rain in Chennai and the water crossing the danger level in Bridge No. 14 between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpady stations, the trains have been regulated as given below. Please go through and plan your journeys accordingly. We regret the inconvenience caused," the Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, Southern Railway, posted on X.

8:35 AM

Parliament Winter Session: Cong's Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment notice in LS

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the arrest of an ED officer in Tamil Nadu and another ED officer in Rajasthan in alleged corruption matters.
 

 

8:19 AM

"Citizens believe in only one guarantee, that of PM Modi": Assam CM Sarma

Hours after the saffron party swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed gratitude to the people of the country, saying that he was hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take office for the third time in a row as the countrymen believed in only one guarantee, which was his.

Speaking to media persons on the counting day, the Assam CM said, "I want to thank the people of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana for supporting PM Modi. India will become a world leader under PM Modi. We don't have any doubt that people will give PM Modi a resounding victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi will become the Prime Minister for a third straight term."

8:08 AM

Tamil Nadu rains: NDRF rescues 15 people from waterlogged areas of Tambaram

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued around 15 people from the Tambaram area due to severe waterlogging as heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Chennai district.

The people were rescued amid waterlogging and power outages near Peerkankaranai and Perungalathur neighbourhoods in the Tambaram area.

7:57 AM

Assembly polls: Focus shifts to NE as votes for Mizoram to be counted today

After a saffron wave swept the Hindi heartland, taking the BJP to decisive mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and the Congress wrested Telangana from the BRS, all eyes have now shifted to the Northeast as Mizoram is to reveal its mandate on Monday.

The counting in the tiny Northeast state, which was scheduled originally for December 3, Sunday, along with four other states, was pushed back by a day following representations to the Election Commission by the civil society, citing an important day in the religious calendar in the Christian-majority state.

7:56 AM

Ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra to top list of business as Parliament convenes for Winter Session today

The probe report by the Lok Sabha Ethics Panel in the 'cash for query' case against Trinamool Congress Mahua Moitra will top the list of business, as the Parliament convenes for what promises to be a stormy Winter Session of Parliament on Monday.

The Bills to be tabled on the opening day of the Winter Session include one to regulate the appointments for the Chief Election Commission and other election commissioners.

7:55 AM

INDIA bloc leaders to meet in Kharge's chamber for Winter Session strategy

With the Parliament's Winter Session set to begin on Monday, the leaders of various opposition parties of the INDIA bloc would meet in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out their strategy in both the Houses.

Sources said that the INDIA alliance partners' parliamentary leaders would meet on Monday morning in Kharge's chamber in the Parliament House. The opposition leaders have been holding meetings during the Parliament sessions to evolve a joint strategy in both the Houses to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ParliamentParliament winter sessionwinter sessionCongressOppositionOpposition partiesmallikarjun khargeBJPMahua MoitraEthics CommitteeLok SabhaRajya SabhaAll India Trinamool CongressMizoramMizo National FrontMizoram Assembly electionsAssembly Election

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 07:48 AM IST

