LIVE: Winter session to begin today, INDIA bloc to meet in Kharge's office

Parliamentary party leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet in the chamber Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in Parliament on Monday ahead of the start of the winter session. The leaders of the block are expected to discuss their floor strategy in Parliament. Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. The session is being held a day after the results of assembly polls in four states. BJP won Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Congress won Telangana.

The probe report by the Lok Sabha Ethics Panel in the 'cash for query' case against Trinamool Congress Mahua Moitra will top the list of business, as the Parliament convenes for what promises to be a stormy Winter Session of Parliament on Monday. The Bills to be tabled on the opening day of the Winter Session include one to regulate the appointments for the Chief Election Commission and other election commissioners. The government held an all-party meeting on Saturday for the smooth functioning of the session, which will have 15 sittings between December 4 and December 22. After a saffron wave swept the Hindi heartland, taking the BJP to decisive mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and the Congress wrested Telangana from the BRS, all eyes have now shifted to the Northeast as Mizoram is to reveal its mandate on Monday. The counting in the tiny Northeast state, which was scheduled originally for December 3, Sunday, along with four other states, was pushed back by a day following representations to the Election Commission by the civil society, citing an important day in the religious calendar in the Christian-majority state.