LIVE: Winter session to begin today, INDIA bloc to meet in Kharge's office

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
View of the Rajya Sabha during division for the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the special session of the Parliament

File image | (Photo: PTI)

Parliamentary party leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet in the chamber Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in Parliament on Monday ahead of the start of the winter session. The leaders of the block are expected to discuss their floor strategy in Parliament. Kharge is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. The session is being held a day after the results of assembly polls in four states. BJP won Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Congress won Telangana.

The probe report by the Lok Sabha Ethics Panel in the 'cash for query' case against Trinamool Congress Mahua Moitra will top the list of business, as the Parliament convenes for what promises to be a stormy Winter Session of Parliament on Monday. The Bills to be tabled on the opening day of the Winter Session include one to regulate the appointments for the Chief Election Commission and other election commissioners. The government held an all-party meeting on Saturday for the smooth functioning of the session, which will have 15 sittings between December 4 and December 22.

After a saffron wave swept the Hindi heartland, taking the BJP to decisive mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and the Congress wrested Telangana from the BRS, all eyes have now shifted to the Northeast as Mizoram is to reveal its mandate on Monday. The counting in the tiny Northeast state, which was scheduled originally for December 3, Sunday, along with four other states, was pushed back by a day following representations to the Election Commission by the civil society, citing an important day in the religious calendar in the Christian-majority state.

7:57 AM

Assembly polls: Focus shifts to NE as votes for Mizoram to be counted today

After a saffron wave swept the Hindi heartland, taking the BJP to decisive mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, and the Congress wrested Telangana from the BRS, all eyes have now shifted to the Northeast as Mizoram is to reveal its mandate on Monday.

The counting in the tiny Northeast state, which was scheduled originally for December 3, Sunday, along with four other states, was pushed back by a day following representations to the Election Commission by the civil society, citing an important day in the religious calendar in the Christian-majority state.

7:56 AM

Ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra to top list of business as Parliament convenes for Winter Session today

The probe report by the Lok Sabha Ethics Panel in the 'cash for query' case against Trinamool Congress Mahua Moitra will top the list of business, as the Parliament convenes for what promises to be a stormy Winter Session of Parliament on Monday.

The Bills to be tabled on the opening day of the Winter Session include one to regulate the appointments for the Chief Election Commission and other election commissioners.

7:55 AM

INDIA bloc leaders to meet in Kharge's chamber for Winter Session strategy

With the Parliament's Winter Session set to begin on Monday, the leaders of various opposition parties of the INDIA bloc would meet in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out their strategy in both the Houses.

Sources said that the INDIA alliance partners' parliamentary leaders would meet on Monday morning in Kharge's chamber in the Parliament House. The opposition leaders have been holding meetings during the Parliament sessions to evolve a joint strategy in both the Houses to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 07:48 AM IST

