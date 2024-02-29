LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 17,000 crore today in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Madhya Pradesh' programme through video conferencing today. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone worth several development projects worth about Rs 17,000 crore across Madhya Pradesh. The projects are related to sectors including irrigation, power, road, rail, water supply, coal, industry, among others. The Prime Minister will also launch the Cyber Tehsil project in Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister Office stated.

After a pickup vehicle overturned as the driver lost control, at least 14 people died whereas 21 others were injured in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Shahpura police station of the district when the affected people were returning from a 'godh bharai' programme, according to the police. Police and other officials admitted the injured to Shahpura's community health centre where they are receiving treatment. The dead were sent for postmortem. Replying in the United Nations (UN), India said that a country that has institutionalised the systemic persecution of its minorities and has a truly abysmal human rights record has no right to comment on India. First Secretary Anupama Singh said that regarding Pakistan's lengthy mentions of India, it is very regrettable that the Council's forum has once again been abused to propagate flagrantly false accusations about India. "With regard to the extensive references to India made by Pakistan, we note that it is deeply unfortunate for the Council's platform to have once again been misused to make patently false allegations against India," she said.