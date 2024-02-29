LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 17,000 crore today in MP
Latest news updates: Catch all the latest updates from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Madhya Pradesh' programme through video conferencing today. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone worth several development projects worth about Rs 17,000 crore across Madhya Pradesh. The projects are related to sectors including irrigation, power, road, rail, water supply, coal, industry, among others. The Prime Minister will also launch the Cyber Tehsil project in Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister Office stated.
After a pickup vehicle overturned as the driver lost control, at least 14 people died whereas 21 others were injured in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Shahpura police station of the district when the affected people were returning from a 'godh bharai' programme, according to the police. Police and other officials admitted the injured to Shahpura's community health centre where they are receiving treatment. The dead were sent for postmortem.
Replying in the United Nations (UN), India said that a country that has institutionalised the systemic persecution of its minorities and has a truly abysmal human rights record has no right to comment on India. First Secretary Anupama Singh said that regarding Pakistan's lengthy mentions of India, it is very regrettable that the Council's forum has once again been abused to propagate flagrantly false accusations about India. "With regard to the extensive references to India made by Pakistan, we note that it is deeply unfortunate for the Council's platform to have once again been misused to make patently false allegations against India," she said.
9:47 AM
Doing everything to improve H-1B Visa process, says US
US President Joe Biden is doing everything he can to improve the H-1B visa process, 'green card' backlog and other issues related to the country's legal immigration system, the White House has stated. The H-1B visa is a type visa that permits US firms to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require technical expertise.
9:45 AM
LIVE news update: 14 dead, 21 hurt as pick-up vehicle overturns in MP's Dindori
After a pickup vehicle overturned as the driver lost control, at least 14 people died whereas 21 others were injured in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Shahpura police station of the district when the affected people were returning from a 'godh bharai' programme, according to the police.
9:10 AM
PM Modi to address 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Madhya Pradesh' programme today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Madhya Pradesh' programme via video conferencing today and will lay the foundation stone of development projects worth about Rs 17,000 crore across Madhya Pradesh.
8:49 AM
TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, Sandeshkhali accused, arrested from Bengal
TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, accused of alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, was arrested on Thursday morning, police said. He was arrested from a house in Minakhah in North 24 Parganas district where he was hiding, they said.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 8:59 AM IST