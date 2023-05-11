LIVE: Govt exempts duty on import of crude soyabean, sunflower seed oil

Voting for the final phase of urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh covering 38 districts, including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur, and Ayodhya began on Thursday morning. Voting will be held from 7 AM to 6 PM on Thursday.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand early Thursday morning, National Center for Seismology said. The earthquake struck at 5.01 AM, at a depth of 10 km.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav will meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray during their Mumbai visit on Thursday, a JD (U) MLC said. The duo will visit Thackeray's residence and later meet Pawar at his home. Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.,
Police have seized 33,000 bottles of cough syrup worth around Rs 2 crores from a truck in Karimganj district along the Tripura border; three persons apprehended
10:08 AM May 23
1,690 new cases in India in the last 24 hours; Active caseload at 19,613
10:07 AM May 23
If the 16 MLAs including CM Shinde are disqualified today, then this group of traitors will be finished: Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader
9:48 AM May 23
The government of India has exempted duty on the import of crude Soyabean oil and crude sunflower seed oil.
9:36 AM May 23
Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested in Islamabad
8:56 AM May 23
While talking to the reporters, Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh earlier said, "A loud sound was heard at around 12.15-12.30 am. There's a possibility that it could be another explosion. It's being verified and is yet to be confirmed. We have found some pieces behind the building. But since it is dark we are trying to find out."
8:54 AM May 23
Five conspirators who allegedly planned the Amritsar blast have been nabbed. The motive behind the blast was to disturb peace. Explosives used in firecrackers were applied in the blast. Police to hold a press conference shortly: Punjab police sources
8:51 AM May 23
Cyclone Mocha to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by midnight: IMD