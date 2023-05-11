Home / India News / LIVE: Govt exempts duty on import of crude soyabean, sunflower seed oil

LIVE: Govt exempts duty on import of crude soyabean, sunflower seed oil

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 9:50 AM IST
Voting for the final phase of urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh covering 38 districts, including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Aligarh, Kanpur, and Ayodhya began on Thursday morning. Voting will be held from 7 AM to 6 PM on Thursday.
10:09 AM May 23

10:08 AM May 23

10:07 AM May 23

9:48 AM May 23

Police have seized 33,000 bottles of cough syrup worth around Rs 2 crore along Tripura border

Police have seized 33,000 bottles of cough syrup worth around Rs 2 crores from a truck in  Karimganj district along the Tripura border; three persons apprehended
 

Covid-19 update: 1,690 new cases in India in the last 24 hours

1,690 new cases in India in the last 24 hours; Active caseload at 19,613
 

If the 16 MLAs are disqualified today, then this group of traitors will be finished: Sanjay Raut

If the 16 MLAs including CM Shinde are disqualified today, then this group of traitors will be finished: Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader

Govt exempts duty on import of crude Soyabean oil and crude sunflower seed oil

The government of India has exempted duty on the import of crude Soyabean oil and crude sunflower seed oil.
 

9:36 AM May 23

Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested in Islamabad

Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested in Islamabad
 

8:56 AM May 23

Amritsar blast update

While talking to the reporters, Commissioner of Police Naunihal Singh earlier said, "A loud sound was heard at around 12.15-12.30 am. There's a possibility that it could be another explosion. It's being verified and is yet to be confirmed. We have found some pieces behind the building. But since it is dark we are trying to find out."
 

8:54 AM May 23

Five conspirators who allegedly planned the Amritsar blast arrested

Five conspirators who allegedly planned the Amritsar blast have been nabbed. The motive behind the blast was to disturb peace. Explosives used in firecrackers were applied in the blast. Police to hold a press conference shortly: Punjab police sources
 

8:51 AM May 23

Cyclone Mocha to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by midnight: IMD

First Published: May 11 2023 | 8:49 AM IST

