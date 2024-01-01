LIVE: Maha now preferred destination for investments from overseas, says CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that the state has now become a preferred investment destination from various countries, thereby reflecting the conducive business environment in the state. CM Shinde welcomed the New Year by participating in a midnight blood donation camp. He also spoke about the growing impact of the Swachh Bharat Mission initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the positive impact of a deep cleaning drive taken up in Mumbai and its extension across the state. A PSLV rocket carrying a total of 11 satellites including Isro's X-Ray polarimeter satellite lifted off from a spaceport here on Monday. Isro's maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite would offer insights into celestial objects like black holes. The PSLV-C58 rocket, in its 60th mission, carried primary payload XPoSat and 10 other satellites to be deployed in low earth orbits.Lauding the launch of the PSLV-C58/XPOSAT mission which is scheduled for Monday, former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair on Sunday said that this rocket system has evolved as the most reliable and cost-effective one in the global scenario. Talking to ANI, Madhavan Nair said, "The new year 2024 will be a significant one as far as ISRO programmes are concerned. The 60th launch of PSLV will take place on this day. When we look back in history, we started this journey in 1993 and since then, most of the missions have been successfully completed. This rocket system has evolved as the most reliable and cost-effective one in the global scenario." President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended New Year greetings to all the countrymen. President Murmu said that she hoped that 2024 would bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to the people. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace, and wonderful health for all."
Five injured after SUV collides with truck on highway in Maharashtra's Thane
Five people were seriously injured when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a truck on Nashik-Mumbai highway in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, officials said. The accident took place at around 7.30 am in Panch Pakhadi area when the SUV was carrying railway cables from Vasai in Palghar district to Thane station.
The SUV suffered a tyre puncture and collided with a truck which was transporting nine tonnes of bricks from Bhiwandi area here to Mankhurd in neighbouring Mumbai, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.
Here's what Isro chief S Somnath had to say on PSLV-C58 XPoSat mission
Jamshedpur accident: Officer-in-charge says injured people undergoing treatment
Jharkhand: Officer-in-charge Anjani Tiwari says "An accident took place near Circuit House under Bishtupur Police Station area, at 5:15 am this morning. Three injured people were admitted to MGM Hospital. They are undergoing treatment. The reason for the accident is yet to be known. Further investigation is underway."
Maharashtra a preferred destination for investments from overseas, says CM Shinde
Six dead in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur after car hits divider, investigation underway: Police
Six people died in a road accident in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur after their car went uncontrolled and hit the divider. A total of 8 people, all residents of Adityapur, were there in the car at the time of the accident. Five died on the spot while one died during the treatment. Two survivors are critically injured. Further investigation underway: Jamshedpur police
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath listens to the grievances of the public during his 'Janta Darshan' programme
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath listens to the grievances of the public during his 'Janta Darshan' program, in Gorakhpur
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami extends New Year's greetings to citizens
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "I wish everyone a happy new year 2024. May 2024 be auspicious for the state, country and the world. Lord Ram was born in Tretayuga and is seated at his birthplace this year. That's why this year is very important for us."
Odisha's BJP unit decides to focus on farmers, women, youth, students
Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit has decided to focus on farmers, women, youth, and students in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to be held this year, a party leader said.
This was resolved in the three-day meeting attended by BJP leaders to decide the roadmap for the next elections. The meeting was attended by BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, central observer Sunil Bansal and assistant observer Vijaypal Singh Tomar, he said.
Isro launches XPoSat from Sriharikota, says performances of mission normal
J&K L-G Manoj Sinha offers prayers at Tirupati Balaji Temple
Saamana launches broadside against BJP, questions commitment to Ram Rajya model
Saamana, the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) on Monday launched a broadside against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government. The editorial raised concerns about the party's commitment to creating a Ram Rajya model. Saamana's broadside comes days ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
The editorial, published on Monday, January 1, 2024, focuses on the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and argues that the event risks becoming "more entangled in a political event than devotion." While acknowledging the significance of the temple for Hindus, the editorial criticised the government for using it for political gain.
PM Modi, President Murmu, and VP Dhankhar extend greetings on New Year
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, too, extended his New Year greetings to fellow citizens, saying that he hoped 2024 would bring happiness to 'each and everyone'.
PSLV rocket with X-Ray polarimeter, 10 other satellites lifts off from Sriharikota
A PSLV rocket which carried 11 satellites including Isro's X-Ray polarimeter satellite was launched from Sriharikota on Monday, January 1.
Isro's X-Ray polarimeter satellite would study celestial objects and share insights. The PSLV-C58 rocket carried primary payload XPoSat and 10 other satellites to be deployed in low earth orbits. It was Isro's 60th mission.