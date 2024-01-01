LIVE: PSLV rocket with X-Ray polarimeter and 10 other satellites lifts off

A PSLV rocket carrying a total of 11 satellites including Isro's X-Ray polarimeter satellite lifted off from a spaceport here on Monday. Isro's maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite would offer insights into celestial objects like black holes. The PSLV-C58 rocket, in its 60th mission, carried primary payload XPoSat and 10 other satellites to be deployed in low earth orbits.Lauding the launch of the PSLV-C58/XPOSAT mission which is scheduled for Monday, former ISRO Chairman G Madhavan Nair on Sunday said that this rocket system has evolved as the most reliable and cost-effective one in the global scenario. Talking to ANI, Madhavan Nair said, "The new year 2024 will be a significant one as far as ISRO programmes are concerned. The 60th launch of PSLV will take place on this day. When we look back in history, we started this journey in 1993 and since then, most of the missions have been successfully completed. This rocket system has evolved as the most reliable and cost-effective one in the global scenario."



President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended New Year greetings to all the countrymen. President Murmu said that she hoped that 2024 would bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to the people. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Wishing everyone a splendid 2024! May this year bring forth prosperity, peace, and wonderful health for all."

Saamana, the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) on Monday launched a broadside against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government. The editorial raised concerns about the party's commitment to creating a Ram Rajya model. Saamana's broadside comes days ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.