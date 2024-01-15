Home / India News / LIVE: Delhi airport asks travelers to contact airlines amid dense fog
LIVE: Delhi airport asks travelers to contact airlines amid dense fog

North Korea today stated that it flight-tested a new solid-fuel intermediate-range missile tipped with a hypersonic warhead. The report by North Korea's state media arrives a day after the South Korean and the Japanese militaries detected the launch from a site near Pyongyang. Reacting to the test, the Joint Chiefs of South Korea's armed forces said that missile travelled 1,000 kilimetres before landing the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. A PTI report said that North Korea has been testing its hypersonic weapons since 2021. Hypersonic weapons are designed to approach the target at speeds over five times the speed of sound.  
Senior Congress Leader Salman Khurshid said on Sunday that the 'yatra' will uplift the morale of the party leaders, as the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' began from Manipur's Thoubal district. "Yatra has just started and it has begun very well. The Yatra will go on and it will influence our morale," Khurshid told news agency ANI. Khurshid also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visitng strife-torn Manipur. He said that it is "shameful" that the PM of the country did not come to wipe the tears of the people.

A passenger was seen beating the pilot of an Indigo flight while he was making announcement about delay in departure at Delhi. ANI reported that the male passenger assaulted Anup Kumar, the pilot of the Delhi-Goa Indigo flight (6E-2175) while the latter was making announcement about the delay in departure at around 1:00 pm on Sunday.
 

On the occasion of 76th Army Day, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande on Monday extended his greetings. General Pande paid homage to soldiers who laid down their lives in service to the nation.

As the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' kicked off from Manipur's Thoubal district, Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said on Sunday that the 'yatra' will uplift the morale of the party leaders, "Yatra has just started and it has begun very well. The Yatra will go on and it will influence our morale," Khurshid told news agency ANI.

 The Delhi airport has requested passengers that they  should contact airlines before  proceeding to travelling amid the dense fog conditions in the national capital.

Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,"  airport posted on social media platform 'X'. "Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," airport officials added.
