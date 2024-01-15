LIVE: Delhi airport asks travelers to contact airlines amid dense fog

Catch all the latest updates LIVE from across the globe here
LIVE news updates: The Delhi airport has informed passengers that they should contact airlines before proceeding to travelling amid the dense fog conditions in the national capital. "Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," airport posted on social media platform 'X'. "Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," airport officials added. Delhi was greeted with bone-chilling weather and a thick cover of fog on Monday morning, with the minimum temperature at 4 degrees Celsius in the RK Puram area. A thick layer of fog had covered the national capital.
First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 9:26 AM IST