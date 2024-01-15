LIVE: Delhi airport asks travelers to contact airlines amid dense fog

LIVE news updates: The Delhi airport has informed passengers that they should contact airlines before proceeding to travelling amid the dense fog conditions in the national capital. "Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," airport posted on social media platform 'X'. "Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," airport officials added. Delhi was greeted with bone-chilling weather and a thick cover of fog on Monday morning, with the minimum temperature at 4 degrees Celsius in the RK Puram area. A thick layer of fog had covered the national capital. North Korea today stated that it flight-tested a new solid-fuel intermediate-range missile tipped with a hypersonic warhead. The report by North Korea's state media arrives a day after the South Korean and the Japanese militaries detected the launch from a site near Pyongyang. Reacting to the test, the Joint Chiefs of South Korea's armed forces said that missile travelled 1,000 kilimetres before landing the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. A PTI report said that North Korea has been testing its hypersonic weapons since 2021. Hypersonic weapons are designed to approach the target at speeds over five times the speed of sound. Senior Congress Leader Salman Khurshid said on Sunday that the 'yatra' will uplift the morale of the party leaders, as the ' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ' began from Manipur's Thoubal district. "Yatra has just started and it has begun very well. The Yatra will go on and it will influence our morale," Khurshid told news agency ANI. Khurshid also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visitng strife-torn Manipur. He said that it is "shameful" that the PM of the country did not come to wipe the tears of the people.