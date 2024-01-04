LIVE: ED may arrest Kejriwal, claim AAP ministers amid summons row
Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, late on January 3, claimed that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) may arrest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. The Delhi CM on Wednesday skipped the agency's summons in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. Taking to the social media platform X, AAP leader and Delhi's Law and PWD Minister, Atishi, said, "News coming in that ED is going to raid@ArvindKejriwal's residence tomorrow morning. Arrest likely."
Several flights were delayed in Delhi early on Thursday amid low visibility due to dense fog. As cold wave conditions prevailed in north India, the India Meteorological Department said that very dense fog cover was observed over Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Tripura in the wee hours of Thursday morning.
Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir was hit by a magnitude 3.9 earthquake in the early hours of Thursday, officials said. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, the officials informed. The earthquake, with its epicentre near Kishtwar, occurred at 12.38 am, as per the National Centre for Seismology report.
8:05 AM
WATCH: Security heightened outside the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
7:59 AM
J&K's Kishtwar district hit by a magnitude 3.9 earthquake, no casualities reported
Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir was hit by a magnitude 3.9 earthquake in the early hours of Thursday, officials said. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, the officials informed. The earthquake, with its epicentre near Kishtwar, occurred at 12.38 am, as per the National Centre for Seismology report.
7:58 AM
Several flight operations were delayed at Delhi airport due to low visibility amid dense fog
7:54 AM
ED may arrest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, claim AAP ministers amid summons row
Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP government AAP Enforcement Directorate Dense fog Fog disrupts flights fog delays flights Fog disrupts train schedule Fog flights cancelled North India cold wave cold wave Jammu and Kashmir Earthquake Warning earthquakes Earthquake
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 7:35 AM IST